Jan 25 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(3) CLAIR DE LUNE moved up exceptionally well in her last start when second behind her stablemate. Huge runner.

(8) PARENTAL GUIDANCE looks to be a smart colt in the making. He ran a cracking race behind the unbeaten Black Cheetah in his last start on Jan 4.

(1) WILD WILD GREEN made a winning debut on Dec 14. She can quicken very well. Include her in your calculations.

(6) SHE’S MY WORLD ran a cracker on debut when staying on strongly for second. Could be the value in this race.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(4) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM quickened up in devastating fashion to win her Group 1 last time, she has been in terrific form this season and will be very hard to beat.

(7) FATAL FLAW was given a top ride in her last start to win a Grade 1 on Dec 7. With a similar performance, she will be the biggest danger to Double Grand Slam.

(6) SCARLET MACAW ran on powerfully behind Fatal Flaw in the Cape Fillies Guineas to finish second. Watch her closely.

(2) RASCOVA is extremely honest at this level, she tries hard and should be in the money.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(6) JOY AND PEACE ran on strongly to win going away at Fairview on Jan 3. She should love the 2,000m trip at Kenilworth.

(1) GIMMETHATPEARL won a super race on Dec 28 and should get the run of the race from the top draw of barrier 1.

(2) SAARTJIE never really got into the race in her last start behind Double Grand Slam. Blinkers on again and that could help her chances.

(3) TIME FOR LOVE ran on for a good third at her last start. The 2,000m trip would suit her down to the ground.

Race 4 (2,800m)

(8) POETS WARRIOR has won his last three races with absolute ease. He likes to race up on speed and he stays really well.

(7) TRIPLE TIME should be cherry ripe for this race. Now that he is back over the right trip, he should show sharp improvement.

(4) KING PELLES sat just off the pace and finished strongly to win a good race over 2,500m last start. Should be right there again despite his rating going up significantly.

(10) HOLDING THUMBS is as honest as they come. The blinkers have been fitted, and he should remain competitive in this tricky race.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) CAPTAIN WEST returns to the races from a rest and gelding. He should run a cracker if he does not need the run badly.

(1) SOLOMONS SEAL fought hard all the way to the line behind The Grey King last time. From a good draw, he will be right there in the finish.

(6) THE GREY KING was taken to the front last time when beating Solomons Seal in a driving finish. With a similar performance again, he will go close to winning.

(10) LET IT BE SAID is very consistent. If he gets some luck from a poor draw, he could finish in the money again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(12) CANDY TOWN led from start to finish to win super impressively on Jan 4. There is no doubt she will be right there for a long way.

(13) MAI SENSATION dropped in trip last time and quickened up smartly to win going away. She should give a good account of herself again.

(8) SUMMER LILY stayed on strongly for fourth behind Asiye Phambili in her last start. Watch her closely at a decent price.

(16) SYMPHONY IN WHITE is much better than her recent performance. Include her in your calculations.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(6) GIMME A PRINCE ran a good third behind One Stripe in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins King’s Plate on Jan 4. He should enjoy the drop back in trip. Very hard to beat.

(4) DYCE got pipped on the post by Golden Sickle last time. His form is excellent, and he will go very close.

(3) SURJAY ran a terrific third with a huge weight on his back in the Grade 2 Cape Merchants on Dec 22. He should be right there again.

(8) CAFE CULTURE needed his last run and still ran a cracking second behind Outlaw King. He will tighten up from that performance.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(10) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN ran second behind One Stripe in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas. Looks well weighted in this Grade 1 and should love the step-up to 2,000m.

(3) ORIENTAL CHARM is much better than his last run over 1,600m. Step-up in trip from a good draw will suit him.

(4) FUTURE SWING was held up but finished powerfully for fourth behind Rascallion last time. Value bet in this Grade 1 contest.

(16) RASCALLION has been in great form over the last few months. With some luck in running from a poor draw, he should have a place chance.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(11) GARRIX had no luck in his last start behind Sail The Seas on Jan 4. Even though he is poorly drawn again, he will love the step-up in trip to 1,800m.

(9) REGULATION ran on strongly to win a good race on Dec 18. He will be right there in the finish.

(8) MAJOR MASTER had to dig deep to win a gutsy race last time. He will love the trip and looks progressive, include him.

(12) SAIL THE SEAS has always been held in high regard by the stable. With some luck from a poor draw, he could sneak into a place.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(10) PLEASE BE TRUE ran a super fourth to his stablemate on Jan 4. With some luck in running from a tricky draw, he should have a good each-way chance.

(6) COMMANDING stayed on for second behind Garrix in his last start. If the same tactics are used, he could certainly test this lot.

(3) GREEN GARNET won his maiden well on Dec 14. Faces a big step-up in class, but he can be competitive again.

(8) KING’S QUEST accelerated like a smart horse to win handsomely on Nov 26, the form lines of that race have worked out well, he could be some value in this tough event.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(11) THE REAL PRINCE absolutely took off late to run a good fourth in the Grade 2 Cape Merchants last time. He will be switched off early and should be running on powerfully late.

(13) SNOW PILOT had one or two hard luck stories in the Grade 1 event last time when finishing just over five lengths behind the winner. He will try his best to lead them from start to finish.

(4) ALL OUT FOR SIX is much better than his recent performance in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas. He could easily win a race like this.

(1) SUGAR MOUNTAIN should enjoy the drop in trip. There should be no excuses for him from a good draw, so include him in the quartet.

Race 12 (1,200m)

(14) THE US OF A needed his last run badly and still managed to run on powerfully for second behind Bluff On Bluff. If he does not go flat in his second start after a long break, he should go very close to winning. He is a nice horse and must be watched closely for the future.

(9) EMPIRE STATE has run two very good seconds now in succession. He has dropped significantly in trip from 1,600m all the way down to 1,200m, but he is progressive and will be on the premises.

(10) CARRIACOU is extremely consistent. The drop in trip could help him get his head in front, he will be finishing very quickly late.

(7) WAR CHARIOT needs a particular ride, he needs to be held up in his races and then get produced very late. If the race works out for him, he should be in the money at a good price.