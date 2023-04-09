Stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in get hitched in lavish fairytale wedding

In photos circulating widely on social media, the bride can be seen decked out in a stunning white ballgown covered in lace and sparkles.

South Korean pop idol Lee Seung-gi on Friday tied the knot with actress Lee Da-in in a lavish ceremony in Seoul.

The wedding, held in a five-star hotel, was attended by the couple’s family and close friends, reported Yonhap News Agency.

In photos circulating widely on social media, the bride can be seen decked out in a stunning white ballgown covered in lace and sparkles. She is also seen wearing a crown and white veil.

She is seen in a second dress - also white but an off-shoulder, princess-style gown.

The groom, who appeared emotional during the ceremony, wore two outfits - a black tuxedo with a bow tie and then, a white suit.

In video footage making the rounds on social media, Mr Lee can be seen holding his bride’s hand and singing to her one of his songs Will You Marry Me.

South Korean celebrities who attended the wedding included comedian Yoo Jae-suk, actors Lee Dong-wook and Cha Eun-woo, as well as actresses Suzy Bae and Han Hyo-joo.

The couple in February announced their decision to get married, more than two years after they started dating.

Lee Seung-gi, in an Instagram post on Feb 7, wrote: “Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life.

“I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted.”

Lee Seung-Gi is best known for acting in shows including My Girlfriend Is Gumiko (2010), A Korean Odyssey (2017) and Vagabond (2019).

Lee Da-in, who is the daughter of veteran actress Gyeon Mi-ri, has appeared in such TV dramas as Come And Hug Me (2018), Dr. Prisoner (2019) and Alice (2020).