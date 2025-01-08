Senior dog believed to have been thrown down Jurong block

Police officers arrived at the scene and set up a cordon, while two men helped to remove the dog's body.

A senior dog fell from height at 764 Jurong West Street 74 at around 6pm on Jan 7.

Residents believed the dog had been thrown out of a flat as a loud sound could be heard at the time of the incident.

Mr Lin, 36, told Shin Min Daily News that he looked out his window when he heard the sound and saw a dog lying at the foot of the block.

"It looked quite old and it died right after it fell. I didn't see it twitch and blood was oozing out," he added.

"After the incident, the police went door to door to ask if the residents heard any unusual noises or if we had seen a brown dog in the block."

The dog, which was medium-sized and brown, lay in a pool of blood. There were laundry pegs and some clothing articles scattered around the dog.

The dog had pulled along some laundry that had been left out to dry as it fell. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Another resident who did not want to be named said that the clothes he had hung out to dry were pulled along by the dog and fell to the foot of the block.

"I was out at the time and found out about the incident when I came back. I saw that my clothes had fallen downstairs. Since they were already stained with blood, I did not plan to take them back."

When reporters arrived at the scene at about 8pm, a police cordon had been set up and the dog's body was being removed.