Taiwan actress Chiling Lin says she is not returning to the entertainment industry

TAIPEI – Fans may have seen the last of Chiling Lin acting on screen.

The Taiwanese model-actress has dropped the bombshell that she will not return to the entertainment industry as she plans to focus on raising her son.

Lin announced her marriage to Japanese actor Akira, 41, a member of Japanese boy band Exile, in June 2019 after they had reportedly dated in secret for half a year.

She then posted on social media on Jan 31 in 2022 that she had given birth to a boy.

The actress, who is known for movies such as historical war epic Red Cliff (2008 and 2009) and romantic film Say Yes (2013), has not appeared on-screen since making a cameo in the movie Mayday Life (2019).

In a recent episode of the talk show The Echo Of Life hosted by Taiwanese television host Kevin Tsai, Lin was asked if she would return to acting when her son is older.

The 48-year-old shook her head and said: “How old will he be when he does not need me any more? How old am I now? You will know the answer when you add the figures.”

Tsai said it would take at most 15 years. Lin sighed and said she hoped the image of “Sister Chiling” would remain in people’s minds.

“I hope that when I have white hair in the future, everyone will still remember me with black hair, as the one who is warm and smiling,” she said.

Tsai asked if it means there will be no more public appearances from her.

Lin said she would consider doing so for charity events. She set up The Chiling Charity Foundation in 2011 to help poor families and children, as well as to fund disaster relief projects in Taiwan.

However, she added that she would not want to be completely detached from the world.

“I hope to do a good job in my role as a mother, but I will stay connected to the world and know what is going on,” she said. “I can have a good conversation with my husband if he has some views or questions. I think what is most scary for couples is when they have nothing to say to each other.”