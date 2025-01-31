Feb 1 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(2) TENJIKU finished third over 1,000m last time and should play a leading role, with a likely improvement over the extended trip.

Buta bigger threat will come from well-bred debutantes (3) ELEGANTRIX, (7) SISTER GOLDEN HAIR and (8) VIPINGO who can benefit from a 2.5kg sex allowance.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(4) WILD APPLAUSE was heavily backed in the market last start when fifth behind Englefield Green. The drop back in trip should help and she will be very hard to beat on best form.

(8) PEANUT POPS ran a much-improved race on Dec 5, 2023 when finishing second. If he can back that run up on Feb 1, he should be able to earn some money for the connections again.

(6) ROSA OSIRIA will need to improve on her last start to win this, but she is capable of running into the placings on her best form. Watch her closely.

(7) INDEBE MAYIBUYE drops significantly in trip. She could sneak into the quartet at a big price.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(8) DUPONT EMERALD ran a promising third on debut and a close second over the track and trip last time. She can go one better.

(6) SATYAGRAHA and (4) CRESCENDO had encouraging runs on debut and should improve to play leading roles.

(2) PAUL REVERE also has the form and experience to be competitive.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(6) CLIFFSCAPE ran on strongly for third on debut last time. If she has improved, she will go very close to winning.

(1) EXALTED LOVE ran fourth on debut. He was very green but has a nice each-way chance.

(2) INDIGENOUS could sneak into the placings on best form.

(3) IRELAND FOREVER should be able to earn some money again.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) TAMARISK TREE did not win out of turn last time and a three-point penalty is not likely to halt his momentum.

(3) HAWKBILL can pose a danger on these revised weight terms.

(5) TOTAL SURRENDER and (7) DOUGLAS DRAGON have the form and experience to have a say in the outcome too.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) SCOTTISH LINKS ran a cracking second from a poor draw last time. The drop back in trip should not be a problem and from a good draw, he will get the run of the race and be tough to beat.

(11) ARBITRATION draws badly for this competitive race. He will need lots of luck in the running but could sneak into the placings.

(6) MASTER BOMBER needed his last run but should tighten up from that run. Include him now that he steps up in trip.

(3) AMANDLA NGAWETHU improved beautifully at his second start. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. Watch him closely.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) MAIN DEFENDER had his colours lowered by (4) MELECH last time but the former is now weighted 2kg better and can turn the tables.

(2) BARBARESCO showed his class and versatility winning over 1,160m last time and this extended trip is more to his liking. Expect another competitive showing.

Last-start Grade 2 winner (5) WHITE PEARL suits this course and distance and is another with legitimate form credentials.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(11) SUGARBUSH finished strongly to run second on debut. She will be hard to beat.

(2) HAPPY WIVES showed plenty of toes before she was reeled in late last time. If she can build on that run, she will be a danger.

(8) BENEATH THE CLOUDS ran a fair race on Jan 11 when she was in the firing line right up until the last 200m where she tired late. She will get better with more racing, so include her in all bets.

(3) ALESSIA ASHEVILLE will love the drop back in trip and could be the value in this tricky race.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) GOLDEN SICKLE bounced back to her best when winning a similar course-and-distance event last time and a repeat of that performance is on the cards.

Speedy last-start winner (4) CHOCOLATE SOLDIER and the well-weighted (5) CHASING HAPPINESS have the means to challenge the selection.

(6) ELEGANT ICE appeals most among the rest.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(5) ELECTRIC FEELS is very honest. If she gets the cover early, she will be storming home late.

(1) GRAVITY ran a good race on 15 Jan. He looks to be racing off a dangerous mark at the moment, but he can win a race like this easily on his best form.

(7) LOVERS LANE was beaten just over three lengths at his last start over 1,400m. The drop back in trip could help him get closer.

(6) TRUE HORIZON had a few hard-luck stories in her race behind Palace Gift on Jan 11, but she is very consistent and should be competitive again.

Race 11 (1,600m)

Champion filly (2) QUID PRO QUO trounced male opponents in the course-and-distance Dingaans after a four-month absence, so it would be hard to oppose her in this first leg of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara against her own gender.

(1) VJ’S ANGEL and (4) WORLD OF ALICE renew rivalry and there is not much separating them.

The unbeaten (13) SPUMANTE DOLCE could be anything but will be tested at this level.

Race 12 (1,000m)

(2) KELP FOREST has won his last two starts impressively. He loves these sprint races and, even though his rating has gone up again, he will be very hard to beat.

(3) THE ABDICATOR bounced back to his best form on Jan 4 when he ran a lovely second behind Tenango. If the race works out for him, he will be hard to catch.

(7) ELUSIVE WINTER tried to lead from start to finish last time. He is speedy and is a good each-way chance again.

(6) PORQUE TE VAS is much better than her last run. She can improve.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(3) GREATERIX got the better of (1) FIRE ATTACK last month over 1,400m but a 2kg-swing in favour of the latter should bring them closer together.

However, it could pay to side with (2) LEGEND OF ARTHUR. He races well fresh and has not been seen since an eye-catching third in the Grade 3 Graham Beck Stakes. He will be better over longer, so a victory in the first leg could pave his way to Triple Crown glory.

Highveld newcomer (12) ARISTOTLE can fight out the minors.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(4) CALLMEGETRIX never runs badly and is ultra consistent. She carries the top weight which will make it tougher, but she is honest and should be in the finish.

(9) HAMPSTEAD HEATH made up good ground last time behind Gimmethatpearl to run fourth. She has drawn wide, but she will be running on powerfully.

(3) GOODNESSGRACIOUSME is much better than her recent run in the Cape Fillies Guineas. From a good draw with champion jockey Richard Fourie in the saddle, she will get the run of the race.

(5) FUN ZONE has run some fair races lately. She could sneak into the quartet.

Race 15 (1,160m)

(4) NETTLETON, who has been unbeaten in three starts under Piere Strydom and (6) PASSAGE OF POWER, who is two-from-two with Rachel Venniker aboard, are at the top of their game.

(3) ONE FELL SWOOP and (5) SILVER TUDOR are honest hard-knockers with the form and experience to play leading roles too.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(7) OSMIC RHYTHM stayed on nicely behind Okavango on Jan 18. Although he was well beaten, that form looks to be good enough to win a race like this.

(9) DAWN’S EARLY LIGHT has drawn the widest gate. He can finish in the money.

(5) GOLDEN GREY has the ability to win a race like this, but needs everything to go right. He could still surprise.

(3) GRIPEN drops back in trip to 1,400m and should have no excuses from a good draw.

Race 17 (1,400m)

(9) GREGARIOUS was a hard-fought winner in her last race over 1,450m. The shorter trip over 1,400m will be right up her alley.

Class-dropper (1) SKITTLE SKIES, consistent hard-knockers (2) SALUTE THE FLAG and (4) COPPER MIST have the means to expose any chinks in Gregarious’ armour.

Race 18 (1,400m)

(2) DREAM SEARCHER won well on Dec 4. From a good draw again over the same trip this time, she will be hard to beat.

(3) MARITZBURG MEMORY made up good ground at the top of the lane last start but got tired in the last 200m. She now drops in class and gets a decent draw, so she will be a huge runner.

(6) LADY LOXTON is back up in trip. Watch for big improvement.

(9) VERONIQUE has been disappointing in her last two races. She will be competitive if she holds her form.

Race 19 (1,400m)

(1) TOP SEED won easily over 1,200m after an eight-month absence. With that comeback run now under his belt and the longer trip likely to suit, it could pay to follow him.

(4) EXCEEDINGLY GLAM was not winning out of turn last time when fitted with a tongue tie and she can be better over this trip.

Hard-knockers (3) JUST VAR and (7) AFTER HOURS complete the shortlist.