TVS, India's third largest motorcycle producer, now in Ubi

(Left to right) Mr Sharad Mohan Mishra, president group strategy at TVS, Mr Vimal Sumbly, head business premium, Mr J Thangarajan, president director, and Mr Herbert Teh, director of Motor Sport posing with the Apache RR310 at the TVS showroom in Ubi on Nov 24, 2022.

India's third largest motorcycle producer TVS Motor Company has officially set up a base in Singapore with the launch of its showroom in Ubi.

The two-floor showroom and workshop opened its doors last Thursday to dozens of guests from the local motorcycle fraternity.

The brand’s president director J Thangarajan told attendees that Singapore joins 80 countries promoting TVS motorcycles.

He said: “We have been having wonderful partners globally. And these partners are part of our world vision of customer focus.”

Citing growing sales figures since 2017 to 2022, he wished the Singapore authorised distributor Motor Sport, future success.

Director of Motor Sport, Mr Herbert Teh, thanked the TVS top brass for their visit to the showroom.

Known for its production of two and three wheeler motorcycles in India, TVS, which has a long history in the automotive industry since 1911 has vast experience in manufacturing commuter motorcycles.

At the centre of the showroom were mid and small-capacity models which the company is known for, such as the RTR200 and the track-ready Apache RR310.

Especially interesting and packed with technology seen on pricier motorcycles is the RR310. Its engine is also used in BMW’s G310 R as a result of a joint development programme with TVS.

Included in the 312.2 cc RR310 are infotainment, telemetry, selectable ride modes as well as ride-by-wire capability and a feature to make riding through stop-go traffic less tiring on the clutch lever.

The RTR200 has a machine price of $5,800 while the RR310’s machine price is $9,500.

But some may argue that coming into the Singapore two-wheel landscape at a time when certificate of entitle premiums hover about $12,000 may be risky.

TVS’ head of business premium Vimal Sumbly isn’t discouraged.

His team has plans to grow the TVS interests here including getting Singapore riders to ride TVS motorcycles in the Himalayas.

He aims to target the mid and lower tiers of the motorcycle market by adding more technology and lifestyle.

Mr Sumbly told The New Paper: “We really want to bring the community of riders who are part of the fabric here through the Apache Owners Group. We’re not looking to do business immediately with some volume. We want to build this segment.”