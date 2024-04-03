S'pore artist wins Chanel Next Prize, $146,000 in funding

Singaporean visual artist Ho Tzu Nyen is one of the 10 winners of Chanel Next Prize.

Singaporean visual artist and film-maker Ho Tzu Nyen has been named one of 10 winners of the Chanel Next Prize 2024.

The 48-year-old will receive 100,000 euros (S$146,000) to realise his artistic projects, along with the opportunity to participate in a two-year mentorship and networking programme facilitated by the French luxury fashion house’s cultural partners, including London’s Royal College of Art.

Ho, who represented Singapore at the 54th Venice Biennale in 2011, held his solo survey exhibition at the Singapore Art Museum from November 2023 to March 2024.

The Ho Tzu Nyen: Time & The Tiger show will travel to the Art Sonje Center in Seoul in June and the Hessel Museum of Art in New York in 2024 before heading to the Mudam Contemporary Art Museum of Luxembourg in 2025.

He also has a solo show, A for Agents, opening at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo in April 2024.

The other nine winners of the Chanel Next Prize are from the United Kingdom, United States, Ireland, Brazil and Georgia, and they work across visual art, film, dance, video game design, performance, opera and digital art.

Launched in 2021, it is one of the most coveted prizes available to emerging artists.

Funded by the Chanel Culture Fund, it is awarded biennially to 10 international avant-garde artists deemed to be redefining their discipline.

The 2024 panel of judges includes British actress Tilda Swinton, Chinese artist Cao Fei, Swiss curator Hans Ulrich Obrist and American curator Legacy Russell.