Canadian cafe chain Tim Hortons opening at VivoCity on Friday

A new coffee-house chain has arrived, piping hot, in Singapore.

Canadian franchise Tim Hortons makes its debut here on Friday. The outlet is located at VivoCity mall, with a decor of light wood finishes and details inspired by Canada’s iconic maple trees.

Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants around the world and is known for items such as Maple Cinnamon Latte (from $7) and Maple Salted Caramel Donuts ($3.50).

The Singapore outlet is its third foray into South-east Asia following the Philippines and Thailand. It will offer distinctly local offerings, such as Iced Oolong Tea Refreshers (from $5.50) and Ondeh Ondeh Cake ($7.90 a slice).

Tim Hortons was brought to Singapore in partnership with Japanese trading firm Marubeni Corporation, through its Singapore-based subsidiary, Marubeni Growth Capital Asia – or MGCA.

Timbits – or doughnut “holes” – come in three flavours: Original Glaze, Cinnamon Sugar and Birthday Cake. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Mr Vaibhav Punj, 42, chief executive of MGCA Cafe, which is the parent company of the master franchisee of Tim Hortons in Singapore, says the team worked with a supplier to experiment with local cake flavours. Ondeh ondeh emerged as the most popular pick in their taste test.

Speaking to The Straits Times at the Singapore outlet on Tuesday, he adds: “As we continue, we will do our sort of innovation or testing, and bring new stuff to people.”

This Pesto Chicken Mozzarella sourdough melt is among the outlet's Singapore-exclusive items. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Another Singapore exclusive – sourdough melts which come in six flavours, including Pesto Chicken Mozzarella ($9.90) and Truffle Egg Mayo Cheese ($8.90). Each sandwich is coated with a crispy cheddar crust and stuffed with gooey mozzarella.

Mr Punj hopes to set Tim Hortons apart from other coffee chains in Singapore.

Its products do not contain pork or lard, and the team is applying for halal certification.

Mr Punj says it is the right time for the brand to expand into Singapore. “The coffee consumption is high. Singaporeans are knowledgeable about global brands and open to try new things.”

To celebrate the launch of the new outlet, Tim Hortons will be running several promotions. For instance, the first 100 customers daily from Friday to Nov 19 will enjoy a free regular cafe latte every week for six months.

(From left) Belgian Chocolate Mocha, Matcha Iced Capp and The Original Iced Capp. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG The VivoCity joint is the first of several that the brand plans to open in the Republic. The next outlet will be launched at Nex in December, followed by Suntec City in January and One Raffles Place in April.

Tim Hortons aims to have 10 to 15 outlets here by the end of 2024.

“Traditionally, we are more of a community coffee house,” Mr Punj says. “The idea was to quickly disseminate into the community. We want to quickly get into Tampines, Jurong, Punggol – all these places so that people can experience it.”