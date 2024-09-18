Char kway teow stall ditches $5 option as costs keep rising

The stall, helmed by 68-year-old Mr Ho Jian Da, is a household name in the local foodie scene.

Diners looking for a taste of Michelin-recommended char kway teow at Zion Road Hawker Centre might have to shell out a bit more as No. 18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow removes its $5 option.

Having served up his signature dish at the same hawker centre since 2000, Mr Ho even had the honour of catering for Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's inauguration dinner in 2004. His stall was also featured in the Michelin Bib Gourmand list in both 2022 and 2023.

However, recent patrons noticed the absence of the budget-friendly $5 option, with prices now starting at $6.

Mr Ho's wife told Shin Min Daily News that the removal of the $5 option was a necessary measure to cope with the rising cost of ingredients and the recent GST hike.

“Our food prices haven’t actually increased. The last time we raised prices was several years ago. Now, with GST at 9 per cent, it's really impossible to make a profit with the $5 option, so we decided to stop selling it."

Mr Ho added that the cost of ingredients like pork lard, kway teow noodles and eggs has been steadily climbing, making it difficult to maintain the old prices.

"I won't simply raise prices without reason," he assured. "If customers don't want cockles, I'll add an egg for them. I won't shortchange my customers and I won't reduce the portions either, otherwise everyone will be unhappy."

His wife shared that profits are slim after factoring in ingredient costs, utilities, and rent. She noted that customers have been understanding about the price adjustments, with no noticeable dip in patronage.

Patrons like 33-year-old bank officer Lin Wan Hui, who travelled from Tampines to try the famed char kway teow, found the price justifiable.

“This is our first time trying it," Mr Lin shared. "Although the price is slightly higher than other places, we also have to consider that this is in the city centre, so it’s impossible for it to be too cheap."

Another customer, 58-year-old retiree Kwok Wen Sheng, was first introduced to the stall by a friend who had bought him a takeaway portion. The flavour left a lasting impression, prompting him to visit personally.

“The secret is to add cockles and egg, it tastes even better,” he recommended.

Mr Kwok purchased four portions of $8 char kway teow with added cockles and egg, bringing his total bill to $48.

“I don’t think it’s too expensive," he declared. "The most important thing is that it’s worth the price.”