Founder of popular Da Po chicken rice worries about stall even in final hours

Mr Thien Chor Meng (left) entrusted the stall to his second son, Thien Li Wen, after his health began to decline.

The founder of the popular Da Po Hainanese Chicken Rice And Curry Chicken Noodles at Golden Mile Food Centre died at noon on Jan 18 due to kidney failure.

Mr Thien Chor Meng was 77.

Despite his declining health, Mr Thien remained dedicated to his craft, calling his family just hours before his death to remind them to open the stall for business.

Established in 1987 by Mr Thien and his wife Leh Kah Kiow, the stall became a local favourite for its signature chicken rice and curry chicken noodles. In 2009, it was named as one of the "Top 10 King of Chicken Rice" dishes by food lovers.

Mr Thien leaves behind a legacy built on hard work and passion.

Speaking at his wake on Jan 21, Madam Leh, 75, and their second son Thien Li Wen, 46, shared how the stall was the culmination of Mr Thien's lifelong dedication.

Madam Leh recalled that her husband began working in the food business at a young age, initially as an employee before starting his own venture.

“He was skilled in making various dishes. When we moved to Golden Mile Food Centre, he noticed no one was selling curry chicken noodles, so he decided to make it,” she said.

The couple worked tirelessly, waking early each day to run the stall while raising their four sons.

In 2016, Mr Thien’s health began to deteriorate and he started undergoing dialysis three times a week. At that point, their second son took over the daily operations of the stall.

Even after handing over the reins, Mr Thien couldn’t stay away.

“He was a workaholic. Every day, he would come to the stall to help with tasks like collecting payments and clearing plates. It brought him joy,” Madam Leh recounted.

In the months leading up to his death, Mr Thien was frequently in and out of hospital. Yet, he remained committed to his stall.

“Just hours before he died, he called me from the hospital to ask if the stall was open. I told him it was the middle of the night and he should rest,” she said.

Reflecting on the call, she believes it was his way of reaching out to his loved ones, sensing his time was near.