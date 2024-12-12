Teppanyaki stall owner defends ailing cashier amid customer outcry

Chef Chris has been lauded for his heartfelt apology and his compassion as an employer.

A teppanyaki stall owner has issued a heartfelt apology after negative reviews surfaced about a staff member’s service.

On Dec 9, Teppan-Man owner "Chef Chris" posted a picture of himself bowing in front of his stall on Facebook, along with an apology addressing customer complaints.

The post acknowledged the “difficult experiences” some customers had with one of the stall’s cashiers, highlighted in Google reviews.

Chris admitted several dissatisfied customers vowed not to return and expressed regret over the incidents. He stated his intention to handle the situation “openly and with empathy” and announced the staff member would be leaving the stall.

However, despite the cashier's impending departure, Chris explained that the employee would stay on temporarily due to personal and health-related challenges. The employee had recently undergone surgery, the costs of which Chris covered.

He felt a “moral obligation” to ensure the employee had steady income during this time. Chris asked for customers' understanding, noting his attempt to balance “compassion with responsibility”.

The apology post gained significant traction online, receiving over a thousand reactions. Many commenters praised Chris for his compassion, with some calling him a “rare gem” in the F&B industry.

However, reviews of Teppan-Man’s Jalan Membina outlet—where the incidents reportedly occurred—tell a mixed story. While the stall’s overall Google rating is 3.8 stars, lower than the original Bukit Batok location’s 4.1, several complaints specifically mentioned the staff member’s poor attitude.

One detailed review described an encounter with a “bald head guy” who displayed a “very very bad attitude”, citing unnecessary delays and dismissive gestures. The reviewer vowed not to return. The stall responded by apologizing and confirming the staff member's imminent departure.

Another one-star review from a month earlier described a similarly negative experience, even though the reviewer was the only customer at the time. The stall responded by acknowledging the difficulties of hiring in the F&B industry and asking for understanding.

Despite the negative reviews, many recent patrons praised Teppan-Man for its food quality and generous portions, with one calling it a “hidden gem”. However, following the apology, a few unexplained low ratings appeared, expressing dissatisfaction without details.

Teppan-Man operates two outlets, in Jalan Membina and Bukit Batok, offering Japanese-style teppanyaki dishes.

While the Jalan Membina branch has faced recent criticism, the stall continues to receive a steady stream of positive reviews, indicating a strong and loyal customer base.