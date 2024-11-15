Usher in the holidays with 21 on Rajah's Festive Buffets

The saying "Dessert is a separate stomach" is either a myth or I don't have one.

The squid was slightly overcooked, but the delightful sauce is enough reason for me to overlook that.

Lobster, satay, grilled corn, and beef ribs, the Festive Buffet has something for everyone.

The Australia-styled BBQ Beef Ribs with Smoked Paprika is served with grilled vegetables.

In anticipation of the festive season, 21 on Rajah brings in 20 dishes from around the world in its Festive Buffets.

The halal-certified restaurant offers a blend of Mediterranean and Asian cuisine in a buffet format, serving up a wide selection of dishes across different cuisines, so there is something for everyone.

Located at Aloft Singapore Novena, the restaurant exudes a calm ambience with bright colours of white and blue, along with Mediterranean paintings adorning the walls adding onto its charm.

The Festive Buffets offers an extravagant spread of meat and seafood, alongside a Salad Bar, a live noodle station and desserts.

The Slipper Lobster Thermidor is a twist on the classic French dish, chunks of lobster steeped in creamy sauce under a topping of cheese.

The creamy sauce stood out, the baked creaminess helping you forgive the size of the lobster pieces.

The lobster was the first dish I went for and it didn't disappoint. TNP PHOTO: JADEN PNG

Meat lovers would love this, especially with how tender and juicy it is. TNP PHOTO: JADEN PNG

Meat lovers will enjoy the Australia-styled BBQ Beef Ribs with Smoked Paprika. As it is part of the Carving Station, you can watch a chef expertly carve the beef.

The ease in pulling the bone out of the beef is testament to the soft tenderness of the meat. The BBQ sauce adds flavour to the already succulent beef, making it a flavourful and satisfying dish.

Although I was slightly disappointed with the chewiness of the squid, the sauce made up for it. TNP PHOTO: JADEN PNG

The Seven Seafood, which consists of fish, clam, mussel, prawn and squid, is inspired by Italy’s traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes.

My favourite is the squid in chermoula sauce with olive oil. I simply could not get enough of the sauce.

For dessert, I settled for some fruit and a durian mousse.

I've never been a big fan of durian but I surprisingly enjoyed the durian mousse. The richness of the durian complemented the lightness of the cream, with the signature pungent taste of the durian coming in a custard-like texture.

The Festive Buffets are a wonderful way of celebrating Christmas or for a family to get together. With such a wide variety of food, there is something for even the pickiest of eaters.

21 on Rajah’s festive buffet is available for lunch and dinner, including Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year Day. Prices start at $52++ for adults and $26++ for children.

They will also be hosting an all-you-can-eat durian buffet on Nov 29, Dec 6, 7, 13 and 14. Prices start at $98++ for adults and $49++ for children.