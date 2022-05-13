10 fun things to do over the Vesak Day weekend

Singapore's vibrant nightlife scene is slowly returning to life after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Long weekends. There's never too many of them.

After the three-day break following Good Friday last month and the four-day break over Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, there is yet another minibreak this weekend, thanks to Vesak Day.

From chilling out at eateries with live music to escaping into an alternate filmic world, here are 10 ways to relax and have fun over the three days.

1. The return of nightlife

Singapore's vibrant nightlife scene is slowly returning to life after the easing of pandemic restrictions. The extra day in your weekend could translate into a chance to enjoy more nights outside.

If you enjoy basking in the buzz of bar-goers and the accompanying live music, check out the list of five newly-opened joints.

2. Wallet-friendly alternative to a delicacy

Omakase, the Japanese style meal made up of dishes carefully selected by the chef, can cost over $450 per person.

Don't want to burn a hole in your pocket? Check out wallet-friendly alternatives with menus that start from $88 to get a similar experience at a cheaper price.

3. Home-cooked family dinners under $10

Even with a simple and common ingredient like tofu, you can concoct a variety of savoury dishes. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO Perhaps your idea of an enjoyable evening does not involve leaving your house. Or maybe you wish to save money, rather than indulge in night outs.

Staying home does not exclude you from delicious meals - even with a simple and common ingredient like tofu, you can concoct a variety of savoury dishes. Most importantly, the humble and versatile ingredient is economical, allowing these recipes for family dinners to remain under $10 each.

4. Into a filmic world

Visit The Projector at Golden Mile Tower to enjoy indie and foreign films. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE Whether you prefer meaningful documentaries or light-hearted comedies, you do not have to be a cinephile to enjoy a good movie.

Visit The Projector at Golden Mile Tower to enjoy indie and foreign films as well as the ambience of the retro movie theatre.

5. New TV shows to binge-watch

Catch new seasons of nostalgic shows such as Stranger Things. PHOTO: NETFLIX

The long weekend might be the perfect time to sit back, relax and binge-watch a comforting television show.

Besides new releases such as breakout comedy Abbott Elementary - starring creator Quinta Brunson, formerly a producer with Buzzfeed Video - you can also catch new seasons of nostalgic shows such as Stranger Things, which has returned with its penultimate season after three years.

6. Nothing beats live concerts

Jay Chou, the Mandopop king, will perform at the National Stadium. PHOTO: JAY CHOU/FACEBOOK After what felt like forever, the entertainment industry is back, with the resumption of live concerts that music lovers have been starved of. This weekend, book your tickets for upcoming large-scale gigs by international singers and bands.

The artistes coming to Singapore include Jim Brickman, the American singer and pianist known for adult contemporary hits, and Jay Chou, the Mandopop king who will perform at the National Stadium, like he did in January 2020 before the pandemic shut down gigs.

7. Holidays with the kids

Book a cruise that keeps the children entertained. PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN

If you are having trouble thinking up activities for the entire family, check out the list of vacation ideas and do some planning this weekend.

For instance, you could book a cruise that keeps the children entertained with exciting scavenger hunts, granting you relaxing downtime with scenic views of the ocean waves.

8. Meaningful workshops with the kids

Author-illustrator Quek Hong Shin (right) with twins Rizq Nawfal Hambril (centre) and Qays Naushad Hambri. PHOTO: SUPERHERO ME Together with the kids, celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which falls on May 19 this year, in advance with Grow with Creativity.

Grow With Creativity is a series of Today at Apple sessions, where artist facilitators partner children with special needs to conduct meaningful workshops. Kids aged six to 15 and their parents can learn about topics such as drawing and making pop songs.

Sign up for slots on the Apple website and visit the Apple Store along Orchard Road this Saturday to celebrate inclusivity and learn a new skill.

9. Check out unusual pets

Check out interesting pets like Malayan box turtles and tree frogs. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

This weekend could be a good time to get a new pet - perhaps one that otherwise lives between the cracks in your walls.

You have seen pet dogs, cats, hamsters and fish, but what about ants, monster fish and endangered turtles?

Head to places such as Just Ants and The Aquarium Changi to check out interesting pets like Malayan box turtles and tree frogs.

10. Quirkier ways to spend CDC vouchers

The Straits Times has compiled a list of fun ways to use your vouchers. PHOTOS: ONG SOR FERN, ARTZ BAKING & CULINARY With more Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to be handed out, you may be looking for interesting ways to use them.

The Straits Times has compiled a list of fun ways to use your vouchers, such as learning new skills like playing the ukulele or baking Instagram-worthy cakes.

Other relaxing options include enjoying a cup of coffee in a quiet Japanese cafe.