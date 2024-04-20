5 things to know about taking the cable car across Sentosa

Take a ride on a Pokemon-themed cable car or one of the newly-launched SkyOrbs.

When was the last time you experienced the thrill of a cable car ride?

While there are several ways to reach the sunny shores of Sentosa, from the speedy monorail to a leisurely stroll along the boardwalk, there’s something special about the cable car that should not be overlooked.

Linking HarbourFront, Mount Faber and Sentosa Island, it offers convenience with a side of breathtaking views.

Here are five reasons why there’s no better time than now to hop on board.

It’s a scenic escape from everyday

The cable car is a delightful respite from the hustle and bustle of life. Picture-perfect views unfold before your eyes, from lush greenery and towering buildings to the sweeping sea.

TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

A round trip takes 30 to 40 minutes, giving visitors the opportunity to slow down and soak in beauty. Whether you admire the gorgeous cityscape in silence or savour some quality time with your loved ones, a memorable journey awaits.

The first-of-their-kind SkyOrbs offer elevated views like no other

For an enhanced experience, step into one of seven newly-launched SkyOrbs. With its innovative design and futuristic look, the SkyOrb is the world's first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabin and redefines luxury.

TNP PHOTO: SINGAPORE CABLE CAR

TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

The highlight? A glass-bottomed floor that offers unparalleled views of the world beneath your feet.

Tickets for the SkyOrb cabins are available for sale at the Singapore Cable Car Mount Faber and Sentosa Station ticketing counters. Eligible ticket holders can upgrade to a one-way SkyOrb Cabin experience for $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends and public holidays.

Beat the heat

With the recent heatwave, it can get a little warm in the cable car. Pack a mini fan and sufficient water to cool off. You can also opt for a breezier ride in the SkyOrb cabins, meticulously equipped with special window louvers for improved air circulation.

Plan your trip accordingly

Dusk is a great time for optimal views and Instagrammable photos, especially as the heat becomes less unrelenting and sunset casts its magical glow over the landscape.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE CABLE CAR

And as night falls, watch in awe as the SkyOrb cabins come alive with a captivating ring of lights.

Weekends are peak periods, so avoid them if crowds are not your thing.

Singapore Cable Car is celebrating its 50th anniversary

Fans can rejoice with cable car cabins decked out in a festive Pokémon theme from now till April 30 to commemorate Singapore Cable Car’s 50th birthday.

Ride with Pikachu and friends, and don’t miss the chance to capture unforgettable moments at several birthday-themed photo points around Mount Faber Peak.

TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Embark on a journey of wonder and celebration as the cable car promises not just transportation, but a spectacular adventure filled with stunning views, fun experiences and cherished memories that will linger long after the ride ends.