5 unique must-try food at Artbox 2023

Those looking to indulge in good food and entertainment over the next two weekends can do so at Artbox, which has arrived after a three-year hiatus.

Held for the first time in an air-conditioned hall, Singapore’s biggest Thai food and lifestyle fair will feature over 100 food booths, including signature Thai street food and local classics.

TNP recommends five unique foods worth trying for those looking for a mix of local and international flavours to whet your appetite.

1. No time anyhow hot pot

PHOTO: TNP

No Time Hot Pot gives you a rare chance to eat your hot pot on-the-go. Packed in a portable tub, No Time Anyhow ($16.80) is packed with instant noodles and a whole array of steamboat ingredients, including fried tofu, fried crispy pork, prawn paste with fish roe, oozy cheese tofu, and even truffle pork balls.

There is also a choice of two broths: No Time Ketchup, a tangy tomato soup for the faint hearted, and No Time Mala, for those itching for a kick.

2. Durian goreng

PHOTO: TNP

If you are a durian and goreng pisang (fried banana fritter) enthusiast, you’ll be able to have your fill of both combined at Bo-Geh, a local pop-up store experimenting with combinations of malaysian and indonesian flavours, with a local spin.

Switch up the good old goreng pisang for some durian gorengs (five pieces/$10). A thin crispy golden shell encasing a sweet, creamy and custard-y durian filling makes for a perfect tea time snack!

3. Sourdough focaccia and loaves

Roasted Garlic Sourdough Focaccia PHOTO: TNP

Fans of Kobashi can head right down to their stall at Artbox to satisfy your cravings for some artisanal sourdoughs.

Get the roasted garlic sourdough focaccia (200g/$13) if you want a triple delight of garlic. Folded in with garlic chips, infused with roasted garlic extra-virgin olive oil and finished off with confit garlic spread. Or get savour the dough (1kg/$19) if you want a blast of heat and smokiness. The spice from the Habanero peppers and smokiness from the matured cheddar will knock your tongues off!

4. Taiwanese Thick Soufflé

PHOTO: TNP

If you have a sweet tooth, and want something Taiwanese, head down to Houhoude for some thick toast. Houhoude sells toasts in three flavours: classic original ($5), cheese ($5.50), and coco ($5.50). If you want something with a crispy, flaky outside, try their puff toast ($8) instead!

5. Mama noodles

PHOTO: TNP

Those looking for authentic Thai food, fret not. Visit Mama Day, which serves a hearty bowl of hot and spicy tom yum seafood mama noodles.The bowl is loaded with succulent prawns, squid, and topped with fresh greens and chillies that will refresh your palette with each bite.

Artbox Singapore 2023

Where: Singapore Expo Hall 6

When: February 24-26, March 3-5 (noon to 11pm)

Admission: From $5 a person on weekdays and $6 on weekends. Group and multi-day passes are also available.