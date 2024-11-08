Carlitos brings a taste of Spain to Katong

For your second stomach, Tarta de Queso - Basque burnt cheesecake tart, paired with sangria sorbet.

Buñuelos de Pamplona (left), the sauce base was so good that I asked the waiter and chef about it. Macarrones del Cardenal (right) is a must-have for Mac & Cheese lovers.

The brains behind Carlitos, Chefs Carlos Montobbioof (left) and Antonio Miscellaneo (right).

Chef Carlos firmly believes that outside of Spain, Singapore has the best Spanish food scene.

Tucked away in the colourful neighbourhood of Joo Chiat lies the tapas bar Carlitos (Spanish for little Carlos).

Carlitos was designed by esteemed Chefs Carlos Montobbioof and Antonio Miscellaneo, who aim to bring the best of Barcelonian no-frills authenticity to Singapore.

Stepping inside the bar, I was welcomed by the lively strains of traditional Spanish music. I was quickly soaked up by the warm buzz of chatter and cheerful clinking of raised glasses in the air.

Old-style street lamps hung from the bricked walls, shelves lined with trinkets and decor, transporting me to a cosy bar in Spain.

Typically served on small plates, tapas are appetisers in Spanish cuisine. Here at Carlitos, diners can choose from over 30 types of tapas with origins in different Spanish cities.

My personal favourite is Buñuelos de Pamplona, otherwise known as codfish fritters.



Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, infused with the subtle saltiness of the cod, complemented by the tomato-rich sauce base beneath. The squeeze of lemon on top adds a citrusy lift, perfectly balancing all the flavours together in one bite.

If you’re a Mac & Cheese lover, be sure to not miss out on the Macarrones del Cardenal.

Served with homemade penne, the dish is enveloped in rich manchego cream, offering a cheesy indulgence in every bite.

The addition of secreto iberico sofrito, a prized cut of pork from the Iberian pig, brings a savoury depth to the dish. The strips of pork were firm yet tender.

And lastly, how could I forget the perfectly baked crust on the top? Macarrones del Cardena is the perfect Spanish twist on the classic Mac & Cheese.

Time for something more “soupy”, introducing the Arroz Caldoso de Gambas – a fragrant and hearty seafood rice dish.

My eyes were immediately drawn to the striking pair of Mediterranean red prawns, neatly placed on top of the pot, their vibrant colour commanding attention. A pair of vongole veraci clams delicately lie by their side.

The seafood was exceptionally fresh, with no trace of the unpleasant “fishy” taste that can sometimes linger in seafood.

The brothy rice didn’t disappoint at all. Each grain was well cooked and soaked up the rich, flavourful broth.

Every spoonful was a comforting blend of savoury broth and tender seafood, making it a filling dish that warms you from the inside out.

Arroz Caldoso de Gambas, seafood lovers will love this. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

At last, it’s time for dessert.

Tarta de Queso, a Basque burnt cheesecake tart, paired with sangria sorbet.

As a cheesecake lover, I was very excited to try the cheesecake tart out and it didn't disappoint. The exterior of the dessert was what a tart should look like – perfectly charred surface, golden-brown hue and a clean, smooth crust.

The inside of the tart is where the gold lies. The cheesecake is an oozy delight. The light, buttery texture melts in your mouth and is complemented well by the crispy tart crust.

The small scoop of sangria sorbet offers a refreshing burst of fruitiness and citrusy, creating a perfect contrast with the richness of the cheesecake tart.

For your second stomach, Tarta de Queso - Basque burnt cheesecake tart, paired with sangria sorbet. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

After my meal, I had the pleasure of sitting down with one of the masterminds behind Carlitos chef-owner Carlos.

“Esquina, my other restaurant in Singapore, is my take on Spanish cuisine with my own creations and interpretations. However, I felt a pull to offer the authentic, traditional Spanish experience,” the 36-year-old explained.

"Carlitos aims to fill that gap, presenting classic tapas and dishes like potatoes, omelettes and rice steel.”

The Barcelona-born chef, who arrived in Singapore 10 years ago, feels the onus is on him to share the real, unadulterated flavours of Spain.

Chef Carlos has always envisioned Carlitos in a neighbourhood setting, believing more people are opting to dine in local areas rather than travelling to the city centre.

“Joo Chiat has a unique identity, and I saw an opportunity to become part of that community and contribute to it,” the Spaniard explained.

“Even my Singaporean wife sometimes finds Spanish food in Spain itself to be inferior to what we have here.”

Chef Carlos firmly believes that outside of Spain, Singapore has the best Spanish food scene. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

Chef Carlos is not done yet. He plans to introduce dishes like Chuleta, a Spanish Basque oak rib, grilled, sliced and served on the bone.

Carlitos

350 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427598

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 5.30pm to 11pm

Friday and Saturday: 11.30am to 3.30pm, 5.30pm to 11pm

Sunday: 11.30am to 3.30pm, 5.30pm to 10.30pm