 Of Dragon Boat Festival and dumplings
Of Dragon Boat Festival and dumplings

RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
Jun 09, 2024 08:35 am

Bak chang or rice dumpling is eaten during the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese calendar.

Glutinous rice with fillings of chestnut and braised pork belly is wrapped in bamboo leaves and steamed.

Savoury fillings are favoured in southern China while the northern areas prefer sweet fillings such as bean paste.

This year, the festival falls on June 10.

Hed Chef

Lotus leaf glutinous rice dumplings

