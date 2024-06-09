Of Dragon Boat Festival and dumplings
Bak chang or rice dumpling is eaten during the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese calendar.
Glutinous rice with fillings of chestnut and braised pork belly is wrapped in bamboo leaves and steamed.
Savoury fillings are favoured in southern China while the northern areas prefer sweet fillings such as bean paste.
This year, the festival falls on June 10.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now