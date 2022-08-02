Full-electric auto makers, new rides, exclusive deals: What to expect at Cars@Expo 2022

Swedish automaker Polestar will be showcasing the Polestar 2, an electric vehicle that boasts good looks and superb performance.

A total of 28 exhibitors with 24 car brands will be making their presence felt at Cars@Expo 2022, which makes its return after two years.

Organised by SPH Media, this edition of the car show is the largest in scale in Singapore since the government eased safe distancing measures.

Held on Aug 13 and 14 at the Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4, the show aims to bring back the excitement of in-person events and for motor buffs to experience the thrill of seeing new cars in the metal.

Click on the image to find your way around Cars@Expo 2022 held at the Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4. ILLUSTRATION: SPH MEDIA

“With the ease of restrictions, we have decided to bring back the event based on popular demand from both our clients and consumers,” says Mr Christopher Chan, head of sales at SPH Media.

For easy navigation, SPH Media has planned the layout of the car show such that visitors, who might have a clear idea of what they need, can immediately zoom into the specific area.

Cars@Expo 2022 makes its return to the Singapore Expo after a two-year-long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA



One of the main differences at Cars@Expo 2022 will be the fact that more exhibitors will be showcasing their electrified vehicles – a clear indication of where the automobile industry is shifting to in the coming future.

In fact, for the first time, there will be full electric vehicle makers at the show. A Swedish automotive brand that prides itself at innovating and creating a better future, Polestar will be showcasing its Polestar 2, a fastback that hits the century sprint in merely five seconds. Joining it will be Chinese marque BYD, which is now the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Visitors to the show will also be able to find crowd favourites, such as Audi, BMW, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, as well as popular European marques the likes of Citroen, MG, Jaguar, Skoda, Volkswagen and Volvo.

BYD will be showcasing its fleet of electric vehicles such as the new BYD e6 that boasts an impressive traveling range of 522km. PHOTO: BYD



While the car distributors are all housed in Hall 4, the pre-owned dealers as well as the accessories experts will be showcasing their products in the adjacent Hall 3B.

Should the little ones be tired from visiting the booths, parents can bring them to the kids’ area at Hall 3B for a short respite. At the kids-friendly area, children can have fun colouring or indulging in movies that will be screened.

There will also be talks with automotive experts such as the one with SPC on the best way to achieving optimal fuel efficiency. SPC is the official fuel and lubricant partner of Cars@Expo 2022.

There is something for everyone at Cars@Expo 2022, including business owners who are looking for more eco-friendly rides such as the Golden Dragon Electric Van. PHOTO: ABS



Visitors can also expect a whole host of exclusive deals with those purchasing new rides set to enjoy more goodies.

Having not been able to participate in such an event since 2019, sentiments on the ground seem to indicate that success is on the cards with exhibitors raring to meet customers and impress them with the new releases.

SPH Media is also looking forward to hosting more on-ground shows. Mr Chan says: “We intend to resume the frequency of one to two times a year to showcase new model launches and present new deals for existing models within the year.”

Cars@Expo 2022 is held from Aug 13 to 14 at Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm. Click here to read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show.