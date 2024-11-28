Nov 29 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) HER ROYALTY flopped last time but could bounce back to score on local debut.

(14) WALKONTHEWILDSIDE is a well-bred filly but will need to get over the poor draw.

(6) SERENDIPITOUS tends to lack a strong finish but does have a winning shot in this weak race.

(13) REGINA LOU was not disgraced on debut and should do even better this time.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) NOODSBERG was caught out on local debut. This longer distance should suit and she should go one better.

(4) COUNTESS Q makes her local debut trying the Polytrack.

(2) LAUGH TILL I CRY usually runs on late and can get into the money once again.

(3) BEIJING BOULEVARD tends to lack a strong finish but is consistent and can earn.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) MY BEST SHOT has proven to be the best of these on the turf, but he can still win a race like this.

(3) SAKURAJIMA was ahead of My Best Shot last time and is 6kg better off.

(4) PLAY ACT is consistent and should also be involved with the finish.

(2) CAN’T SAY NO is starting to be very unreliable but could earn.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) GREEN FAME has shown improvement since blinkers were fitted and she can go close to winning.

(1) ARABIAN RED blows hot and cold but would not be a surprise winner.

(5) LA PEQUENITA is better with this distance but is not drawn well.

(7) VINTAGE CRYSTAL has improved and was just run out of it last time.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(4) SUCHALIFE clearly likes the Polytrack. She was a promising third in a much stronger field last time, so could prove far better than her official merit rating.

(2) CANFORD QUEEN flopped last time but should improve after a change of trainers.

(7) FIRST WISH was not disgraced last time and can earn.

(1) LADY ZULTANITE has been effective on this surface this season and is not out of it.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(3) HEART STEALER scored on local debut. Won again last week and that form has held up well. He was, however, caught out in his last start and was a costly failure when runner-up. He tries a lot further on the Polytrack and his followers will be hoping to recoup those losses.

(1) KAROO GOLD proved his penultimate start was all wrong when running on strongly last time.

(2) HAROLD THE DUKE reminded us of what he is capable of with a good win last time.

(8) ROLL OF THE DICE was a wide-margin winner on local debut trying the Polytrack.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(10) FULL OF MAGIC has battled to finish off her races but, with a number of the better horses drawn badly, she may well get the run of the race.

(11) MEDITERANEANGODDES is worth a market check.

(3) SHARAPOVA has been a disappointment of late but could show vast improvement after a change of trainer.

(6) WORDSWORTH is capable of winning but has a bad draw to overcome.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) MASKED VIGILANTE was only a narrow winner of his last two starts. He has, however, proven to be very effective on the Polytrack and can complete a hat-trick.

(2) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL has been effective given soft rides of late and could have more wins coming.

(7) TIMBAVATI RIVER and (9) EL ROMIACHI are arriving for this after solid wins and are not out of the running.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(6) GOLDEN PAVILION looked the likely winner last time before folding late and could be ready to score at this distance.

(5) LEGAL THRILLER is capable of winning when in the mood.

(4) SILVER TYCOON is in good form and has a winning chance.

(1) SCAMPTON is capable of better than what he showed last time.