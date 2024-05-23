Qiu Feng Ze to flag off Skechers Friendship Walk on June 8

Qiu Fengze will flag off the Skechers Friendship Walk on June 8.

The seventh edition of Skechers Friendship Walk will be held on June 8 at OCBC Square at Singapore Sports Hub.

This means there are 5,000 spots at the walk this year – a 25 per cent increase in capacity.

Participants will receive a limited-edition Skechers sling bag on signing up. To register, go to web.42race.com/race-bundle/skechersfw2024 (registration closes at the end of May 26).

This is in addition to the race pack worth $80 and which will contain a Skechers Friendship Walk 2024 T-shirt, a drawstring bag, event bibs and a 40 per cent discount voucher that can be used to buy up to two pairs of Skechers GOwalk 7™ or Skechers Max Cushioning® footwear.

There are two categories that participants can sign up for: the 4km leisure walk (individual, buddy or family) and 10km competitive individual run.

The 10km run, which will flag off at 5.30pm, will cover landmarks such as Tanjong Rhu Suspension Bridge, Bay East Garden, Marina Barrage and Gardens by the Bay.

The 4km walk will flag off at 6pm.

A lucky draw in the evening will culminate with a participant winning one-year supply of Skechers shoes worth $1,500.

Musician-host Qiu Feng Ze, 35, will be flagging off the Walk and have a meet-and-greet session with fans at the event.

Joining Qiu is Mediacorp personality and Skechers Singapore spokesperson Hazelle Teo.

There will be live performances by local buskers, family-friendly carnival activities, food trucks, gamestations, pet agility course and kids’ bouncy castle.