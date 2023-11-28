SkyPark by Kiztopia is fun for the young and young at heart

The team behind Kiztopia playground outlets has opened a new indoor space for the young and young-at-heart.

TNP visited the newly opened SkyPark at Cineleisure on level 4 and checked out the 8,000 sq ft space aimed at kids from six years old, teenagers and adults.

We tested out the maze of tunnels and climbing zones situated inside a multi-level play structure that fosters friendly competition.

An impressive high elements course is set up two metres above ground for those who want to test their strength and balancing skills. This high-level course can be completed in about 10 minutes.

Beneath the structure are pedal karts which should be popular for kids between the ages of 5 and 10.

Located within the space are a rock climbing wall, a basketball area, and even a vertical sticky mat where players don a velcro suit and jump onto the wall to get ‘stuck’.

Fret not parents of younger children, there's the Mojo zone which features a slide and a ball pit so that everyone can join in the fun.

They also have party rooms for those looking for birthday party venues.

SkyPark is best enjoyed by teens but parents and younger ones tagging along can find ways to have a great few hours of indoor fun in the heart of Orchard Road.

Admission starts from $22.80 an hour for children aged one to 15. Those 16 years old and above pay $15 for an all-day pass.

Address: Orchard Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road, #04-04/05, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 8pm; Friday, Saturday and Public Holidays, 10am to 9pm.

Find out more at kiztopia.com.