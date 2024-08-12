Teatime: Standing in line is almost a sport in Singapore

Were you one of many who queued for Chagee at Orchard Gateway?

In Singapore, queueing is more than just a way to wait — it’s a way of life.

Whether it’s for the latest food craze, a new product launch, or even a chance at free samples, Singaporeans are willing to queue, and they’re willing to do it for hours.

I am not a huge fan of queues but have I partaken in this particular pastime? Yes, yes, I have. I remember queueing for Don Don Donki's sweet potatoes when I was pregnant. I also finished reading Crazy Rich Asians while queueing for roast duck in Hong Kong.

Perhaps it's because we have learnt the value of patience and orderliness from a young age. Queuing also seems like the fairest way for everyone to get what they want. If you're patient and willing to put in the time, you deserve that $2 chicken rice.

A long queue is also a mark of approval and a sign that whatever’s at the end of that line is worth the wait. That’s why you’ll often see people joining a queue without even knowing what it’s for. If others are willing to wait, it must be good, right?

Last weekend, snaking long queues were spotted at Orchard Gateway for the return of Chagee. We do love our bubble tea. Unfortunately, not all of us are Singapore's favourite goalie Hassan Sunny who was spotted sipping tea and avoiding the lines. Some people reportedly waited up to four hours. Tell me that isn't dedication.

Queues in Singapore also have a social aspect. Joining a queue isn’t just about getting what you want, it’s about being part of a shared experience.

I'm old enough to remember queueing for National Day Parade tickets before the current balloting system was introduced. It was a whole family affair, I remember my cousins and I playing card games on picnic mats at Singapore Badminton Hall as we camped overnight for those elusive passes.

Whether you’re waiting for hours in line for a new bubble tea flavour or the opening of a popular restaurant, there’s a sense of camaraderie among those in the queue.

There’s also a sense of achievement that comes with queuing in Singapore. Successfully reaching the front of the line feels like a victory and a reward for your time and effort.

A long wait in line often turns into a tale to be told later. “I queued for three hours for that Michelin-starred hawker dish,” someone might say, recounting the experience with a mix of pride and amusement.

Ultimately, queuing in Singapore is more than just a practical way to manage demand, it’s a cultural phenomenon.

It’s about patience, social connection, and a little bit of FOMO.

So the next time you see a snaking queue in Singapore, don’t be surprised if you find yourself joining it. After all, there must be something worth waiting for at the end.