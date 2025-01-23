Indonesian man charged for using fake $10,000 bill

Upon receiving the note, the counter staff suspected it was counterfeit and promptly informed the manager.

A man who allegedly handed a counterfeit $10,000 note to a bank employee has been hauled to court.

On Jan 23, Indonesian Chandra Ahmadyani, 36, was handed one charge of using a counterfeit banknote. His charge sheet states that he allegedly committed the offence at noon on Dec 23, 2024, at the DBS South Bridge Branch at Hong Lim Complex.

According to the charge sheet, Chandra had reason to believe that the note was fake.

The police said in a Jan 22 statement that Chandra had requested for the note to be deposited into his bank account. Upon receiving the note, the counter staff suspected it was counterfeit and promptly informed the manager.

The police were alerted and subsequently arrested Chandra. The fake bill was seized for investigations.

Chandra, who was offered bail of $20,000, said in court that he intends to plead guilty. His case will be mentioned on March 6.

The police said they take a serious view of anyone involved in counterfeit currency.

They reminded the public to be cautious of people offering money in exchange for help to convert fake $10,000 or other large denomination currency notes with genuine currency, or to deposit such notes at banks.

Those who suspect they have received counterfeit notes should call the police immediately and take note of the description of the person who gave the notes.

They should also place the notes in a protective covering such as an envelope or a piece of folded paper to prevent further tampering, and hand them over to the police.

The police added that information on the security features of genuine Singapore currency is available on the Monetary Authority of Singapore website.