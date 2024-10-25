Ultraman goes from screen to print with new card game

Mr Rudy Ng started playing TCG when he was a kid, even participating in store-level tournaments.

A Ultraman Card Game match in progress which I definitely went on to win.

Playing Trading Card Games (TCG) and watching Ultraman were two things I did a lot when I was a kid.

And now that I am more of a TCG collector than player, the thought of getting my hands on the Ultraman Card Game threw me into a nostalgia-triggered excitement.

Designed for both casual and competitive play, each Ultraman Card Game player uses a 50-card deck to dive into fast-paced battles and strategic plays with loved characters from the universe of the Japanese pop culture phenomenon.

A unique element to the game are Scene Cards, which feature artwork of iconic scenes from the Ultraman series, giving buffs to the owner or debuffing the opponent when played.

I played the game and found it simple to grasp from the get-go. Even my opponent, who had never played TCG, managed to get the hang of it after a game or two.

The Ultraman Card Game follows the typical comparison of power on reveal. The player with three consecutive higher card power wins the game immediately.

As a collector, I love the different designs and rarities of the Ultraman cards. Alternate Artwork cards and Ultra Sign cards, where the Ultraman character himself has signed the card, offer unique designs and artwork.

Tsuburaya Fields Entertainment International vice-president Rudy Ng told TNP: “If you play an online game, you are isolated, but at card shops, everybody gets to enjoy that 'wow' moment together.”

The Ultraman Card Game, based on the classic TV series that started in 1966, is something even the older generation can pick up easily and connect with others.

Starting today, fans can purchase the English-language starter decks, for $10 each, from local hobby stores across Singapore.

They can expand their decks with booster packs, which will be released on Nov 8. A booster pack contains 12 cards and costs $5.

On top of releasing more products, there are plans for weekly and monthly tournaments at local hobby stores as well as national- and regional-level tournaments.

Mr Ng dreams to have an all encompassing Ultraman event, where not only is there a TCG tournament, but also meet-and-greets where characters can re-enact scenes from the shows.

But for now, whether you are a Ultraman fan, a TCG card collector or someone who doesn't know much of either, the Ultraman Card Game has something for everyone.

Now if you excuse me, I need to order a new card binder while waiting for the booster packs to launch.