WhatsApp users can soon opt to send high-resolution photos

WhatsApp users will soon be able to send high-resolution photos on the popular Meta-owned messaging service.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, in a Facebook post on Thursday, announced the latest update to the application by putting up a video that shows how the new function works.

The new feature will be rolled out to users around the world over the next few weeks, said Meta in response to queries.

Users will have the choice of sending pictures in either standard quality or high resolution, it added.

To select the high-resolution photo option, users will need to click on a button marked HD at the top of the screen before sending their photos, and choose between standard quality or high-resolution quality.

However, Meta said standard quality will continue to be the default photo-sharing mode.

The update is the latest in a string of new features introduced by the messaging application recently. Last week, WhatsApp launched a screen-sharing feature and landscape mode for video calls.

The screen-sharing feature, which is available for both Android and iOS users, allows the messaging app to take on the likes of Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. It is being rolled out in phases, so not all users will have the option of using it immediately.