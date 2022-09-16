Beauty finds: New perfume, and skincare products

Hermes' new Violette Volynka combines the feminine scent of flowers with the masculine scent of aged Russian leather.

Perfect scents

Hermes in-house perfumier Christine Nagel has done it again. This time, the nose behind blockbuster fragrances such as Narciso Rodriguez For Her and Miss Dior Cherie has worked on a new scent for the luxury fashion house.

The Hermessence Violette Volynka uses violets grown only in Tourrettes-sur-Loup in south-eastern France, and pairs them with the heady, smoky scent of the Volynka – a type of tanned Russian leather used by Hermes in its leather goods production.

“The flower and the leather take turns to assert their character, interact and equalise with each other, until the powdery softness of the violet blends with the strength of the leather and they speak with one voice,” Ms Nagel said in a press statement.

The result is an unexpected fragrance which combines the feminine with the masculine.

The fragrance, priced at $424 (100ml) and $653 (200ml), comes in a bottle with a purple leather cap and is available at selected Hermes boutiques and from hermes.com. There is also a leather case ($530) which does not come with the fragrance.

Saving face

Dermalogica’s Daily Milkfoliant is gentle enough to be used every day. PHOTO: DERMALOGICA



Can you exfoliate your face every day for smoother, healthy-looking skin? Dermatologists say no. However, American skincare brand Dermalogica says it is now possible with its Daily Milkfoliant.

American talk-show host Oprah Winfrey is a fan of this new exfoliant, which is concocted from oat, coconut and botanical extracts rich in alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids. A dose of essential minerals and hyaluronic acid is said to replenish the skin’s moisture barrier for more hydrated skin.

To polish away dead skin cells, add a splash of water to the powder to transform it into a lather.

The formula is free of nasties and gentle enough for daily use.

Info: The Daily Milkfoliant, priced at $103 (74g) and $24 (13g), is available at AsterSpring and authorised Dermalogica skin centres, and online at https://str.sg/wKmY

Itch happens

Cetaphil’s new trio are formulated especially for sensitive skin. PHOTO: CETAPHIL



If your skin reacts violently to regular skincare products, it might be time to show it some love with Cetaphil’s new Optimal Hydration range.

Comprising a facial serum ($34.90), an eye serum ($25.90) and a daily cream ($32.90), the range from the dermatologist-recommended brand contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide (vitamin B3), panthenol (vitamin B5), vitamin E and blue daisy, a skin-soothing ingredient that is able to calm sensitive skin.

Fragrance-free and lightweight, these products are said to be able to hydrate the skin for 48 hours.

Info: Available at Watsons, Guardian Health & Beauty and Unity stores as well as online at https://str.sg/wKmM and https://str.sg/wKmQ