Celebrate Christmas with festive gifts

Now that we are finally able to get together again, celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by treating your loved ones - or even yourself - to the best festive gifts the holiday season has to offer.

PANDORA

Give the gift of timeless love or exude glamour dressed with a new Christmas sparkle at your next festive party thanks to the Danish jewellery brand's latest collections.

The Timeless Series features a selection of vintage-inspired jewellery bedazzled with a glimmering array of crystals, and Pandora extends its crystal colour palette from clear crystals to exquisite hues in princess blue, orchid pink and vibrant green.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Series showcases adorable festive charms inspired by iconic Christmas characters and motifs, from gingerbread and Christmas trees to hugging polar bears and snow globes.

The Pandora Timeless and Christmas Series (from $69) are now available at all Pandora stores and the e-store.

SWATCH

It is time to dial up the festive holiday cheer with the Swiss watch brand's Peanuts Holiday Special.

This limited-edition Chomp timepiece features black and white Peanuts comic strips that run end-to-end on the bracelet and depict Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the gang building snowmen and sledding, while the red background, multi-coloured festive lights on the loop and dial decorating Snoopy's doghouse bring an extra pop of joy.

There's also a little surprise for your pup, as the packaging transforms into a stainless steel dog bowl.

The Swatch x Peanuts Chomp watch ($223) is now available in Swatch stores and online.

MARKS & SPENCER

The British retailer's matching Christmas pyjamas for all ages will certainly add more festive joy for the whole family.

Expect bottoms, tops and nightshirts in soft responsibly-sourced cotton or cosy fleece fabrics, that come in an array of cheerful prints and patterns for endless festive lounging or cosying up in bed after all the celebrations.

Choose from traditional tartan-inspired styles or loungewear designs featuring optimistic slogans and playful characters.

This year, the Santa Paws pet print is set to be the highlight with an all-over print of animals wearing festive accessories. You can also complete your sleep experience with the iconic Percy Pig range.

The Christmas pyjamas range (from $32.90) is now available at Marks & Spencer stores and marksandspencer.com/sg/

DOLCE & GABBANA

Feel like a royal with the Italian fashion house's two new limited edition make-up treasures for eyes and lips that bring rich, dazzling colour and jewel-like shine, in packaging adorned with the iconic golden Dolce & Gabbana crown.

Both the Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper in Precious Red and Divine Nude as well as the Royal Shadow Liquid Eyeshadow in Vibrant Green and Baroque Bronze ($59 each) sport crown-like caps that transform an everyday make-up gesture into a moment of holiday celebration.

They are available at the Dolce & Gabbana Beauty flagship store at Ion Orchard.

ORIBE

This year, the US haircare brand has collaborated with A Paris chez Antoinette Poisson, a French interior design atelier that specialises in the making of intricate hand-drawn and water-coloured single sheet wallpapers dating from the 18th century, historically known as decorative "papier dominote" or "domino papers".

Boasting this traditional block printing technique are four unique designs for Oribe's latest holiday packaging for the Gold Lust Collection Set ($158; Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo and Conditioner, and Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil Travel), Signature Experience Collection ($258; Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, Cote d'Azur Replenishing Body Wash and Restorative Body Creme) and Gold Lust Liter Set ($390; Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo and Conditioner Liter).

The Oribe Holiday 2021 Collection is now available at participating Oribe salon partners.

GENTLE MOOD

Christmas can sometimes be a season of excess, but meaningful gifts for your loved ones don't have to cost the Earth.

Lather up with four limited-edition bar soaps from the local artisanal soap brand inspired by the magic of Christmas.

Merry ($18.50 for a set of three) comprises three round bar soaps made with Australian reef red clay and swirls of festive colours. Blended with Eucalyptus and Peppermint essential oils, its scent is reminiscent of a walk through a fresh wintery forest.

Celebratory (upcycled soap offcuts and bits from design and colour tests, scented with geranium and lavender), Serene (made with chamomile-infused oil and oatmeal, blended with essential oils such as lavender, eucalyptus and rosemary) and Joy (grapefruit and spearmint essential oils, plus annatto-infused olive oil) at $13.50 each round up the offerings.

All bar soap products and gift sets are now available at gentlemood.co

INNISFREE

The Korean beauty brand has once again collaborated with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington, famed for his cheerful psychedelic-pop aesthetic, for its 2021 Green Holidays collection.

It includes Innisfree's iconic crowd-favourites in limited-edition packaging, from skincare such as the Green Tea Seed Skin Care Set ($71) and Black Tea Youth Enhancing Ampoule Set ($51), to new make-up essentials like the Airy Twinkle Eyeshadow Palette ($24) and Airy Matte Tint ($19).

They are now available at Innisfree stores and the official innisfree e-Store, as well as Lazada and Shopee, while stocks last.

MT METATRON

The limited-edition MT Metatron Premium Coffret 2021 set contains seven wonders from the Japanese brand's skincare arsenal, wrapped in a holiday-themed box so that you can give the gift of good skin this Christmas.

It contains the award-winning MT Cleansing Gel and best-selling MT Essential Serum, as well as the MT Protect UV Gel, MT Facial Foaming Wash, MT First Step Lotion, MT Stem Eye Cream and MT Contour B Cream.

The MT Metatron Premium Coffret 2021 ($210, usual price $405.10) is available at Isetan Scotts, isetan.com.sg/mt-metatron/ and authorised sales distributors till Dec 25.