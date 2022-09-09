Check out these ‘Xperiences’ at selected FairPrice Xtra stores in September

A visit to the supermarket can be a lot more than grocery shopping, with these events at some FairPrice Xtra outlets.

That's where you can step into a world of 'Xtra Xperiences' this month.

Shoppers can attend classes in-store on coffee and spirits, be inspired with kitchen makeover ideas, even join a livestream with radio DJs and an expert to help keep their pets healthy.

There will also be exclusive promotions till Sept 28.

For details and registration forms for the events, go to this website.

Brew-tiful Xperience

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

FairPrice Xtra nex: Sept 17, 18, 24 and 25, 12-6pm.

FairPrice Xtra JEM: Oct 1 and 2, 12-6pm.

FairPrice Xtra Changi Business Park: Sept 26 and Oct 1, 12-6pm.

This event offers two fun-filled DIY activities for coffee lovers.

You can learn how to make beautiful latte art, or upcycle used coffee capsules to grow mini succulent plants.

To join these classes, purchase any STARBUCKS® At Home or NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® products by Oct 2 at the selected FairPrice Xtra outlets and register online.

Spirits appreciation

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

FairPrice Kallang Wave Mall: Sept 17 and 18, 12-6pm.

FairPrice Vivocity (B1 near dine-in area): Sept 24 and 25, 12-6pm.

If you want to pick up the finer points of imbibing something stronger than coffee, this is for you.

You can learn about and sample six spirits - Martell Noblige, Chivas XV, The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve, Malfy Limone, Malibu and Lillet Spritz.

The session covers cocktails too, and how to make some of them at home.

It will be $25 per person. You need to be at least 18 years old, and must register online.

Kitchen makeover

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

FairPrice Xtra Jem, near the store entrance.

FairPrice Xtra Hougang One, near the clothing section.

There is an actual kitchen set up at these two stores, till Wednesday (Sept 14).

There will even be cooking demos at the weekend.

If you are looking for new ideas for your kitchen, this is just what you need.

Tools and equipment for all the organisation tips and hacks are available in-store too.

Pets livestream

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

This masterclass in pet nutrition is for owners of cats and dogs. Find out more about how to keep your pets healthy, and stand a chance to win vouchers too.

Hosted by Kiss92 FM DJs Carol and Jill, the session will bring you tips from pet expert Greg Van Praagh.

It will be streamed live on Kiss92’s Facebook page (@kiss92fm) and NTUC FairPrice’s Facebook page (@thatsmyfairprice) from 7.30pm on Thursday (Sept 15).

If you have a question on pet nutrition, put it in the comments of the post and you stand a chance to win a $30 FairPrice Group e-voucher. And if you are tuned in to the livestream when your question is answered, you will receive an additional $30 FairPrice Group e-voucher.