Spinelli Coffee to shut all Singapore outlets

Spinelli Coffee Company is shutting all six of its remaining outlets in Singapore, 27 years after it made its debut in the city-state, The Business Times has learnt.

The American-style coffee chain is operated by Singapore-based YTC Corporation, which owns hotels and properties locally and in Indonesia.

Two employees BT spoke to independently confirmed that all Spinelli Coffee outlets in Singapore are ceasing operations, with most doing so by year-end. Spinelli Coffee and YTC Corp did not respond to BT’s queries.

Spinelli Coffee has two branches at the National University of Singapore’s campus. When BT visited the outlets on Nov 28, both displayed counter signs notifying customers that the store’s last day of operations is Dec 15.

BT understands that the Changi Business Park and One Raffles Quay branches will also close, with official notices expected to be put up at a later date. The other two outlets are at International Business Park and the Singtel Building on Pickering Street.

There were earlier signs of trouble brewing for Spinelli Coffee. Its sister brand, Daily Grind – A Spinelli Joint, appears to have quietly shut all its branches in Singapore, according to checks by BT. This includes four branches at Aperia Mall, Galaxis, MYP Centre and Ocean Financial Centre.

According to filings seen by BT, Spinelli Pte Ltd incurred five consecutive years of losses from FY2018 to FY2022, though the losses started to narrow in FY2020.

Spinelli Coffee was founded in San Francisco in 1983. The brand was brought into Singapore by YTC Corp under a master franchise agreement, with the first outlet opening here in 1996.