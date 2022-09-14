 Users of iPhones on latest operating system urged to install security patch, Latest Tech News - The New Paper
Users of iPhones on latest operating system urged to install security patch

The Cyber Security Agency said it has not received any reports of devices in Singapore being hacked due to the flaw.PHOTO: AFP
Dominic Low
Sep 14, 2022 07:07 pm

Users of iPhones on the latest operating system have been urged by the authorities to immediately install a software update that fixes a critical security vulnerability.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Wednesday that the vulnerability could allow smartphones on iOS 16 to be hacked.

It noted that Apple had released a patch on Monday to fix this flaw.

The iPhone 8 and later models are affected.

CSA told The Straits Times that it had not received any reports of devices in Singapore being hacked due to the flaw.

ST understands that Apple released iOS 16 for download only on Monday, and it is unlikely that most iPhone owners here would have updated their devices.

Apple's iPhone 14 will be available for pre-order starting on Friday.
Apple unveils iPhone 14, Ultra Watch

In security updates posted on its website on Monday, Apple said devices on the older iOS 15.7 and iPad OS 15.7, as well as users of some Mac computers, are also affected by the vulnerability.

The company said hackers may be taking advantage of the flaw, but did not disclose further information.

Affected devices are iPhone models dating back to iPhone 6S, all iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, iPod touch (7th generation), and Mac computers on certain operating systems.

On Wednesday, CSA said users of these devices should also immediately install the software updates.

The patches follow earlier ones released by Apple last month to address vulnerabilities that might have also allowed hackers to take control of devices.

