AirTag to the rescue after Singapore car keys are stolen in Paris

Someone opened a tourist’s bag while he was taking a photo in Paris and made off with the keys of his car.

It is likely that the thief was hoping to find the Lexus and steal it, or perhaps open it and take any valuables inside.

There was an AirTag attached to the keys, and the owner started looking for it within minutes.

When he couldn’t find it, he went to a police station, and he says in an online video that he found the place closed.

TikTok user Eclair Adventures says in the video that he went around some more, then took a break.

The keys were on the move, and it looked like the thief was still trying to find the car.

But eventually, the person must have given up, and the AirTag led the owner to the keys, in a rubbish bin.

Now here’s why the thief couldn’t have found the car in Paris - it was parked more than 10,000km away, in Singapore.

So happy ending, and it’s kind of nice to think of how a law breaker was thwarted, and technology worked as it should and saved the day.

Eclair Adventures goes further and says the video is about how the AirTag saved his life.

That seems exaggerated but if he hadn’t found the keys he says it would have cost him more than a thousand dollars, and several days without his car while it was paired with a replacement.

So why was he travelling in France with the keys of his car parked in Singapore?

He said in reply to a comment that he had simply forgotten to remove it from his backpack.

The AirTag, Apple’s coin-sized tracker that can help users find things like lost wallets, has been in the news because it was reportedly used by possible stalkers to check on the whereabouts of young women in the United States.

In February this year, the company announced updates aimed at preventing the device from being used to secretly track people.