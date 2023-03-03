Firefly to launch flight from Penang to Changi Airport from March 26

For now, travellers on Firefly flights have to depart from Seletar Airport.

SINGAPORE - Malaysian low-cost carrier Firefly will expand its services from Penang International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport from March 26.

For now, travellers on Firefly flights have to depart from Seletar Airport. They will arrive in Subang Airport in Selangor, before taking another flight to Penang.

When Firefly starts operating out of Changi Airport Terminal Two from March 26, passengers can fly directly to Penang in their Boeing 737-800 aircrafts.

Tickets for this direct flight are on sale starting Friday, the airline said in a statement.

Firefly will operate between the two cities twice daily, departing from Penang at 10am and 6.35pm. The flight from Singapore will be at 12.40pm and 9.15pm.

The flight will be operated by the airline’s newly retrofitted aircraft equipped with 189 seats, the airline said.

Firefly resumed flights from Seletar Airport to Subang Airport in June 2022.

Mr Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines (Malaysia Aviation Group), said since the resumption last year, the airline has seen strong travel demands from both sectors, particularly the business segment.

“This is due to the strategic location and perfect timing, which allows customers from both countries to travel for business activities conveniently.

“In addition, our recently launched jet operations into Banda Aceh and Medan (Kuala Namu) enable another option linking Northern Sumatra with Singapore.

“Hence, we are pleased to expand our footprint in Singapore by connecting the northern region of Malaysia from Penang to Singapore’s main hub and tap into the wider markets from the leisure segment,” he added.