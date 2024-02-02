Snacks you must have this Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year can wreck your diet, but what’s a celebration without indulgence? Just make a post-CNY exercise plan, and you’re good to binge.

Here are some snacks you can add to your shopping list. These are items to keep handy – either to satisfy your Year of the Dragon cravings, or for friends and family who pop by unannounced.

Mandarin Orange Pineapple Tart, Old Seng Choong

This is an easy one to like.

Old Seng Choon usually comes up with one of the best of the season, and this Year of the Dragon, it’s no different.

This year, it launched the limited-edition Mandarin Orange Pineapple Tart ($45.80 for 12), which was a great blend of a citrusy tang and sweetness. You can also buy the set, with the mandarin orange alongside the classic Original Pineapple Tart ($42.80 for 12).

For more information, go to oldsengchoong.com.

Din Tai Fung’s Pineapple Cakes, BreadTalk Group

Din Tai Fung’s Pineapple Cakes ($24.80 for 10) were delicious, especially if you love Taiwanese pineapples.

Each cake is individually wrapped and sealed in customised mulberry wrappers adorned with traditional watercolour designs – so this makes a perfect gift, too.

If you order yusheng via dintaifung.com.sg, you’ll get $2 off the pineapple cakes. DBS/POSB cardholders get 10 per cent off with a purchase of three or more boxes, and an additional 5 per cent off for six boxes and above when you buy these in-store. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Kopi Gao Cookie, Toast Box

Toast Box is on a mission to make me overeat. I am crazy about its Kopi Gao Cookies ($15.80) and inhaled a bottle in record time.

There are other flavours: Mini Pineapple Pastry, Peanut Butter Kueh Kapet, Green Pea Cookie 青豆曲奇, Cashew Nut Cookie and Mini Ondeh Ondeh.

You can buy a set of two of these cookies at $28.80, or get the Lucky Trio Bundle ($34) with any two bottles of cookies and sachets of Nanyang kopi, which pairs wonderfully with the cookies.

Another MVP from Toast Box is the Golden Yam Cake ($4.20). This deep-fried yam cake contains minced pork, dried shrimp and shiitake mushrooms, paired with a spring onion garlic sauce on the side.

These are available at most Toast Box outlets for dine-in, and delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Irvins Lunar New Year Box 2024, Irvins

Another addictive snack is from Irvins' range of goodies.

For Chinese New Year, it is selling the Lunar New Year Box 2024 ($20.80), which comprises the signature fish skin and salmon skin snacks, and it comes with six pieces of hongbao.

These snacks are great to have around the house and are available at all Irvins outlets and online at eatirvins.sg and shopping portals such as Shopee, Lazada, Redmart, S-mart and Krisshop.

Home Flavours Honey Coffee Pork Chop, NTUC FairPrice

FairPrice outlets surely will be packed these few days but make your way to the nearest outlet because you can stock up lots of snacks.

This is a savoury one, but it is easy to prep and delicious. The caramelised mini pork chops marinated in honey and coffee are sweet and slightly bitter, but so addictive.

The Home Flavours Honey Coffee Pork Chop ($8.98) is good enough to serve to guests, too.

Shrimp Wanton With Sesame Sauce, CP Foods

CP is a go-to for those I-need-to-eat-something-now situations. My freezer is loaded with CP items.

They come in especially handy during Chinese New Year, when unexpected guests visit or you are too engrossed in mahjong to order food.

Try the CP Shrimp Wonton with Sesame Sauce ($6.62). Each wonton is wrapped in a pastry parcel, and as usual, it is easy to prepare.

They are available everywhere, but if you are at NTUC FairPrice, you can also get the exclusive CP Honey Wing Sticks ($15.70).