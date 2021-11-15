Singapore

New supply agreement inked with Pfizer for its Covid-19 vaccines for children

KK Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital
KK Women's and Children's HospitalPHOTO: ST FILE
Nov 15, 2021 06:50 pm

SINGAPORE - The Republic has signed a new supply agreement with Pfizer for its paediatric Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11, said Health Minister Ong Ye on Monday (Nov 15).

The agreement also includes the delivery of these vaccines, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) is in "constant contact" with Pfizer to fulfil these deliveries as soon as possible, said Mr Ong, who was speaking at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

Mr Ong noted that there has been a lot of interest from parents on children's vaccines after announcements were made last week that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination will make a recommendation on whether to extend the Pfizer vaccine to children aged five to 11 in the second half of November.

He added that a vaccination trial conducted among local children is making progress, reiterating that the purpose of it is to "smoothen operations" once the roll-out is done at scale.

The KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) is overseeing it and planning to start recruitment of the first batch of participants, said Mr Ong. More details on the study and registration information will be available from KKH's website and Facebook page by the end of this week.

Singapore

covid-19CHILDREN AND YOUTH