No Signboard receives letters of demand from landlords for owing rent of two outlets

ST PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG
Feb 03, 2022 10:24 pm

THE BUSINESS TIMES - Restaurant operator No Signboard has received letters of demand from the landlords of two of its fast-food outlets, for more than $176,000 in arrears of rental and other monies owing.

Its board is of the view that these claims will have a material adverse impact on the group's financial position and performance, No Signboard said in a bourse filing on Thursday (Feb 3) night.

It added that the landlords have each threatened legal proceedings if the group fails to pay the sums.

Last week, the Catalist-listed firm had said it was unable to demonstrate that it could continue as a going concern, and requested a voluntary suspension of the trading of its shares.

One of the letters of demand, for the sum of $12,161.10, came from the lawyers of Frasers Property Centrepoint, which is the landlord of The Centrepoint Singapore. No Signboard said its wholly-owned subsidiary Hawker QSR occupies a unit at the basement level of the Orchard Road shopping mall.

The other letter was for the sum of $163,965.56, from lawyers acting for Milano Central, the landlord of the premises including provisional unit #01-37 at 10 Paya Lebar Road, PLQ Mall, Paya Lebar Quarter. Hawker QSR also occupies this space.

The group's website lists two of its Mom's Touch Chicken & Burger fast-food restaurants with those addresses.

No Signboard on Thursday said it has retained Rajah & Tann Singapore as counsel to advise the group on these claims, among other things.

Shares of No Signboard last traded at $0.031 on Jan 17. It requested a trading halt on Jan 19.

