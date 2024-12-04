Tom yum kung gains Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage Status

After its recognition in 2011 as a significant cultural element in the fields of knowledge, nature, and nutrition, the soup has now gained international acclaim.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s much-loved sour and spicy soup, tom yum kung, has been inscribed on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking a significant milestone for the country’s culinary tradition.

The announcement was made on Dec 3 during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asuncion, Paraguay.

This recognition joins Thailand’s other cultural treasures on the list, including Khon masked dance, Thai massage, southern Thai dance-drama Nora, and the vibrant Songkran festival.

Thai Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol was delighted at the recognition. “This is a momentous achievement for Thai cuisine,” she said. “Tom yum kung is not just a dish, but a representation of our cultural knowledge and culinary expertise.”

The journey to recognition began in March 2021 when the Thai Cabinet resolved to propose Tom Yum Kung for Unesco’s cultural heritage list. Following its national recognition in 2011 as a significant cultural element in the fields of knowledge, nature, and nutrition, the soup has now gained international acclaim.

“This Unesco listing is an opportunity to promote our cultural soft power,” Ms Sudawan explained. “We aim to stimulate job creation, generate income and create economic stability at both community and national levels.”

She also shared exciting news about another potential Unesco inscription.

“On Dec 4, Paraguay will vote on the nomination of the kebaya, a traditional garment, for inclusion on the Unesco list,” she stated. “We are hopeful that, similar to tom yum kung, the Kebaya – which is jointly registered by Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand – will be recognised as a symbol of our shared cultural heritage.”

The Culture Ministry plans to leverage this recognition through various initiatives. These include encouraging media to feature tom yum kung, integrating the dish into tourism programmes, and promoting it at international conferences and events hosted in Thailand.

To commemorate Tom Yum Kung and Kebaya’s potential Unesco inscription, the Ministry of Culture is hosting a three-day event at Bangkok’s EmQuartier shopping mall from Dec 6 to 8.

The event will include cooking demonstrations by renowned Michelin-starred chef Supaksorn Ice Jongsiri and Chef Doll from Krua Ban Yisan, a kebaya fashion show, cultural performances, and exhibitions showcasing the history and artistry behind both tom yum kung and Kebaya.

As part of the festivities, visitors can enjoy free tastings of the spicy soup, a kebaya fashion show, and cultural performances.

“This recognition is more than just an accolade,” Ms Sudawan enthused. “It’s a celebration of our rich culinary heritage and an invitation for the world to experience the unique flavours of Thailand.” – THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK