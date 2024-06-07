100 residents evacuated from Bedok block as fire rages

The SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at Block 541 Bedok North Street 3 on June 6 at about 10.10pm.

About 100 residents of a Housing Board block in Bedok were evacuated after a fire broke out at a unit on the seventh floor on June 6.

In a Facebook post on June 7, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at Block 541 Bedok North Street 3 on June 6 at about 10.10pm.

Firefighters from Paya Lebar Fire Station and Changi Fire Station forced their way into the smoke-logged unit, it added.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished with a water jet.

No one was inside the unit at the time of fire, SCDF said.

“As a result of the fire, the entire bedroom was damaged and the rest of the affected unit sustained heat and soot damage,” SCDF added.

SCDF and the police evacuated about 100 people from the affected block as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.