90 evacuated in Tanah Merah condo fire

There fire in the balcony produced a thick column of smoke.

A condominium unit at Urban Vista in Tanah Merah caught fire, sending plumes of acrid smoke up the block.

Ninety people were evacuated in the fire that took place in an 11th-storey unit at about 5pm on May 22.

A resident living in the block facing the burning unit, 49-year-old Wang, told Shin Min Daily News that she heard the sound of glass breaking. There was then an explosive sound coming from the burning unit before the balcony glass doors shattered.

"After the glass shattered, flames burst out of the unit and grew bigger till it engulfed the entire balcony," said Ms Wang, who works in the service industry.

She added that she could see a couple of fire engines parked at the foot of the block.

The fire was so intense that the balcony area was completely charred.

The unit above was also damaged, its balcony charred and a big hole burnt in the hanging blinds.

Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that the fire involved a room in the unit.

No one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.