11 arrested for giving false employment information to MOM

MOM said that all employers and work pass applicants should make accurate and truthful declarations to the Controller of Work Passes.

A total of 11 people, including five directors of construction companies, were arrested following raids on Jan 21 for allegedly providing false employment information to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Their companies had allegedly made Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions to Singaporeans and permanent residents who were not under their employment to inflate their quota to hire foreigners, the ministry said in a statement on Jan 24.

Officers conducted raids at 37 locations on Jan 21.

The suspects had allegedly infringed the work pass framework through false declarations of employment in the construction sector, MOM said.

Of the 11 arrested, five are Singaporeans directors, aged between 42 and 57, at eight construction companies.

The remaining six – four Singaporeans and two permanent residents – were arrested for allegedly abetting the directors.

MOM said that some of the Singaporeans and permanent residents linked to the fraudulent CPF contributions are suspected to have been approached by the directors for their personal details in return for monetary incentives.

Besides the 11 suspects, another 16 people are being investigated for similar offences.

In its statement, the ministry stressed that all employers and work pass applicants should make accurate and truthful declarations to the Controller of Work Passes.

Employers can hire only foreign employees with valid work passes, it said.

Those found guilty of making false declarations in work pass applications can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Errant employers may have their work pass privileges suspended, and the work pass applicant may be barred from working in Singapore.

Anyone who colludes with an employer by providing his particulars for use in making fraudulent CPF contributions to meet the requirements of work permit applications may also be prosecuted.

MOM reminded members of the public to be vigilant and avoid disclosing their personal details to others.

Those who are aware of illegal employment activities should report the matter to MOM via its website.