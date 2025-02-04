Drug abuser has sex with 14-year-old girlfriend, smokes meth with her

The 24-year-old man was sentenced to five years, nine months and six days’ jail on Feb 3.

A serial sex offender, who was ordered to undergo reformative training for a year in 2019 and was sentenced to 16 months’ jail in 2021, is back behind bars for similar offences with his 14-year-old girlfriend.

He had unprotected sexual intercourse with the girl on multiple occasions between August and November 2023.

The repeat drug abuser also smoked methamphetamine with the minor, the court heard.

The 24-year-old man was sentenced to five years, nine months and six days’ jail on Feb 3.

He had pleaded guilty to multiple charges for offences including drug consumption, having sex with a minor, and permitting a young person to smoke methamphetamine.

Separately, the man, who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the girl’s identity, illegally shared information such as his Singpass details with another person while he was under a remission order after his earlier release from prison.

As part of the remission order, he was supposed to keep himself out of trouble from Nov 10, 2022, to May 9, 2023.

Instead, he started his crime spree on or around April 2, 2023, when he unlawfully disclosed his personal information to a former neighbour referred to in court as “Ahjun”. His credentials were used to open two bank accounts.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ho May Kim said: “The accused knew that ‘Ahjun’ could use the accused’s Singpass to open a bank account... and that the new bank account would likely be used to scam other people.”

Between April 5 and 13, 2023, nearly $12,000 flowed through one of the accounts, of which $1,760 was found to be linked to scams. There was no money left in the account by the time it was frozen on April 13 that year.

The court heard that more than $45,500 flowed through the second bank account between April 7 and 9, 2023. Around $600 was left in the account when it was frozen.

The DPP told the court the man entered into a relationship with his underage girlfriend in August that year. He was aware she was a minor when they had sex on or around Aug 17, 2023.

The couple also engaged in sexual activities on multiple other occasions, the court heard. The girl’s mother found out and alerted the police in December 2023.

On Jan 30, 2024, the man was in a friend’s bedroom when the girl joined him there. The couple then smoked methamphetamine together, said DPP Ho.

The couple were arrested soon after, and their urine samples were later found to contain traces of the drug.

The man was out on bail when he consumed methamphetamine again on or around July 25, 2024.

He was re-arrested the next day.