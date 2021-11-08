12.5ha coastal forest in Labrador to be restored from next year

The restoration will include the planting of 5,000 native trees suited to the coastal forest environment.

A 12.5ha coastal forest in Labrador, along the Greater Southern Waterfront, will be restored from next year as part of Singapore's efforts to conserve its biodiversity.

The restoration of the area - the size of 17 football fields - will include the planting of 5,000 native trees that are suited to the coastal forest environment, National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced yesterday.

Agencies will also study how they can enhance the connectivity between the 22ha Labrador Nature Reserve and its surrounding green spaces as they embark on future plans for the area, he said.

In a statement on its Forest Restoration Action Plan for the reserve, the National Parks Board (NParks) said the measures planned till 2030 will strengthen the ecological and climate resilience of its habitats. These comprise a 10ha coastal hill forest and a beach forest. The latter is in a 2.5ha area between the hill forest and the sea.

Restoration efforts will be focused on the beach area, currently occupied by empty fields and recreational facilities.

Whether these will remain post-restoration depends on design and planning, although NParks said "compatible recreational uses" will be relocated away from core conservation areas.

The coastal hill and beach lie beside mainland Singapore's last remaining rocky shore, which has rich intertidal faunal diversity.

A new coastal trail will also be introduced, where visitors can learn about coastal habitats and their diversity.

Its development will be supported by Keppel Corp through a $1 million donation. Work on its design and development will start next year.

Yesterday, Mr Lee joined members from the nature community and donors to NParks' programmes in planting 50 native coastal trees at the nature reserve.

Yesterday was also the 50th anniversary of Tree Planting Day, which was established by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

