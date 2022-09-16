13-year-old among 9 arrested for rioting with knives in Lengkok Bahru

During the arrests, officers seized knives believed to have been used during the incident.

Nine people - the youngest a 13-year-old boy - have been arrested for rioting armed with deadly weapons.

The arrests come after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a group of attackers armed with knives in Lengkok Bahru in the Bukit Merah area on Sept 2, said the police in a statement on Thursday.

The police were alerted at about 8.45pm, and investigations showed that the victim was assaulted over a prior dispute, it said.

He suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital conscious.

Over the next week, nine people - eight of whom are teenagers - were arrested by police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Clementi Police Division. All the suspects are male, and the oldest is 24 years old.

During the arrests, officers seized knives believed to have been used in the attack.

All nine have been charged in court with rioting armed with a deadly weapon under Section 148 of the Penal Code 1871, the police said.

The offence carries a prison term of up to 10 years and caning.

Investigations are still ongoing, they added.

The police said they will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

Last month, three men were hauled to court for rioting following a brawl outside Orchard Towers.

In April, two men were arrested in Woodlands after a police manhunt following the circulation of videos on social media showing the duo wielding long-bladed weapons in a carpark.