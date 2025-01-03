2 Indonesian fishing boats intercepted in S’pore waters on Christmas Eve

The police urged foreign vessels to follow the instructions of Singapore authorities when they are in Singapore waters.

Two Indonesian fishing vessels were intercepted in Singapore’s territorial waters near Tuas by a Police Coast Guard (PCG) boat on Dec 24, 2024, and advised to leave the area.

Responding to media queries, the police said on Jan 2 that they are aware of media reports and a video of Indonesian fishermen fishing in Singapore waters.

According to the police, PCG officers noticed, at around 8.45am on Christmas Eve, several Indonesian fishing vessels entering and exiting Singapore waters multiple times.

The coast guard deployed its boats in the area to “deter and stop unauthorised vessels from entering (Singapore waters)”.

At about 1.20pm the same day, the officers saw that two of the group of five Indonesian fishing vessels had ventured farther into Singapore waters, heading north-west towards Tuas View Extension.

A PCG boat intercepted the two vessels to prevent them from moving farther into Singapore waters.

The police said: “PCG officers then engaged the fishermen on board the fishing vessels in (Singapore waters) and advised them to leave, as unauthorised vessels were prohibited from entering the area.

“They eventually acceded and left (Singapore waters) at about 1.40pm.”

An Indonesian report on the incident noted that one of the fishermen had fallen overboard during the exchange with the coast guard, but none of the Indonesians was injured.

The report noted the chairman of an Indonesian fishermen’s association was displeased with the coast guard’s actions during the exchange.

The police said on Jan 2 that the Singapore Consulate in Batam has engaged various Indonesian stakeholders on the incident, at their requests, and will continue to do so.

The police also urged foreign vessels to follow the instructions of the Singapore authorities when they are in Singapore waters.

“PCG will continue to execute its duties within (Singapore waters) in a professional and safe manner,” they added.