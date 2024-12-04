21-year-old found dead at NTU's Tanjong Hall
A 21-year-old man was found dead at Nanyang Technological University's Tanjong Hall.
The police received a call for assistance at 64 Nanyang Crescent on Dec 3, at about 7.45am.
The man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.
No foul play is suspected.
Helplines
Mental well-being
- Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
- Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
- Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
- Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
Counselling
- Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
- Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
- Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
- Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
- We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
Online resources
- mindline.sg
- eC2.sg
- tinklefriend.sg
- chat.mentalhealth.sg
- carey.carecorner.org.sg (for age 13 to 25)
- limitless.sg/talk (for age 12 to 25)
