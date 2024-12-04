 21-year-old found dead at NTU's Tanjong Hall, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

21-year-old found dead at NTU's Tanjong Hall

21-year-old found dead at NTU's Tanjong Hall
64 Nanyang Crescent.SCREENGRAB: GOOGLE MAPS
TNP
Dec 04, 2024 07:14 am

A 21-year-old man was found dead at Nanyang Technological University's Tanjong Hall.

The police received a call for assistance at 64 Nanyang Crescent on Dec 3, at about 7.45am.

The man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic. 

No foul play is suspected.

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Counselling

From left: Yajat Gulati, Sparsh, Manas Bam and Shrivardhan Goenka with their invention yaR, a pendant to help the visually impaired.
Singapore

Innovating out of empathy, with a vision for the blind

Related Stories

Man gets jail for breaking into NTU dorm rooms again

Short detention order for NTU student who peeped at another man showering

Cheers at NTU: With automatic payment you can just get what you want and leave

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Nanyang Technological UniversityDeath

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP