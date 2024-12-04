21-year-old found dead at NTU's Tanjong Hall

A 21-year-old man was found dead at Nanyang Technological University's Tanjong Hall.

The police received a call for assistance at 64 Nanyang Crescent on Dec 3, at about 7.45am.

The man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

No foul play is suspected.

