Purton draws closer to record

Sword Point (Derek Leung) making it two wins in a row, surviving an objection, in the Class 2 Pak Tam Chung Handicap over 1,650m on Jan 5. Still unbeaten on dirt, he is targeted at the Group 2 Godolphin Mile at Meydan on April 5.

HONG KONG - Packing Angel has emerged as a potential Four-Year-Old Classic Series contender, after the gelding’s victory in the HK$1.86 million (S$328,000) Class 3 Broadwood Handicap (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Jan 5 shunted Zac Purton to within eight wins of equalling Douglas Whyte’s Hong Kong record of 1,813 wins.

Trained by Francis Lui and rated 63, Packing Angel ($10 on the Singapore tote) handled the rise in grade to Class 3 with aplomb, edging clear of Kaholo Angel to win by ¾ length, impressing Purton.

“He’s got a long way to go on ratings, but he’s a young horse on the way up. He’s improving all the time and it was a pretty soft win in the end. There’s a bit more there,” said Purton, after sealing a double and taking his Hong Kong career tally to 1,805 wins.

“Two wins is always a good result, but a couple of things didn’t quite go right in races – I had a few people taking me on, making it hard but that’s Hong Kong.”

The HK$13 million Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) is run at Sha Tin on Jan 31 and is followed by the HK$13 million Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) on March 2 and the HK$26 million BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) on March 23.

The Frankie Lor-trained Sword Point ($10) survived an objection before being declared the winner of the HK$3.12 million Class 2 Pak Tam Chung Handicap (1,650m, dirt) and will now be considered for an overseas campaign.

Lor hopes the 105-rater, unbeaten after two starts on dirt, will be invited to run in the US$1 million (S$1.37 million) Group 2 Godolphin Mile (1,600m, dirt) at Meydan on April 5.

Last season’s champion trainer, Lui shared training honours with John Size and David Hayes, with the trio snaring doubles.

Lui also struck with Baby Crystal ($67), who gave Frenchman Alexis Pouchin his second Hong Kong victory in the HK$1.86 million Class 3 Tai Tong Shan Handicap (1,000m), clocking a slick 56.32sec and winning by 2¾ lengths.

Hayes moved into third position in the Hong Kong trainers’ championship with a brace, combining with Purton to win the HK$1.17 million Class 4 Tai Mong Tsai Handicap (1,000m) with Circuit Jolly ($18), before apprentice Ellis Wong guided Ariel ($60) to an all-the-way success in the HK$1.17 million Class 4 Po Leung Kuk Cup Handicap (1,800m).

Twelve-time Hong Kong champion trainer Size continued his surge with a double, triumphing with Raging Blizzard ($30) in the HK$2.84 million Class 2 Tai Tong Handicap (1,200m) for Hugh Bowman and Country Dancer ($15) in the HK$875,000 Class 5 Tsam Chuk Wan Handicap (1,200m) under Karis Teetan.

“There was pressure on and the tempo of the race suited him,” said Size of Raging Blizzard, who settled last before overwhelming his rivals for the second successive start.

“He’s obviously done no work early and he got an inside run and saved a lot of energy. He was able to finish it off well.

“There’s a Class 1 (1,200m) for him on Feb 9, so we’ll have a look. He’s never been racing this well.”

Bowman was also very pleased with Raging Blizzard’s progression.

“He is very genuine, he has a beautiful attitude toward racing, he enjoys being left alone early but he’s there for you when you need him and he’s got a good record together now. He’ll head up to Class 1 and he won’t be out of place there,” said Bowman.

Dylan Mo posted his first win of the season with a copybook ride on Danny Shum’s Super Legends ($16) to win the HK$1.86 million Class 3 Leighton Handicap (1,200m).

“I was told with this horse (Super Legends) that if I could not lead or the pace is too fast to get the box seat and it worked out well,” said Mo.

Another World ($55) overcame difficulties in the straight under Lyle Hewitson to clinch the HK$1.17 million Class 4 Caroline Hill Handicap (1,400m) to continue trainer Benno Yung’s strong form.

“Nine times out of 10, you think you are just gone (when blocked for a run) and there’s nothing left but once the gap re-opened, I just felt him pick up the bridle again and I went with him,” said Hewitson of Another World’s chequered passage in the straight.

“Most horses can’t give two kicks, it was quite an impressive win, actually.”

Hong Lok Golf ($22) made it two wins in a row, finishing strongly under Harry Bentley to land the HK$1.17 Class 4 Tai Lam Handicap (1,200m) to confirm trainer Chris So’s high opinion of the Grunt four-year-old.

“He’s a good horse. He drew wide (gate nine) and I didn’t think there was much pace in the race, so I was worried,” said So.

But he showed he’s a good horse. He was three-wide all the way. It was impressive. I expected him to run a good race, but I wasn’t confident.

“Those horses (Hong Lok Golf and The Boom Box) when I bought them, I expected them to be good horses – especially this one. It seems like I’ve got a couple of good ones.”

HKJC