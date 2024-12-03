24 Little Seeds preschoolers taken ill, 7 hospitalised

Children at the Little Seeds Preschool branch at Calvary Baptist Church have taken ill with seven of them hospitalised, reported CNA.

The school had immediately discontinued all communal or group activities on Nov 26 and the children were made to keep to their own classes.

The preschool also temporarily closed its kitchen and catered food, as well made masks mandatory for staff and the children in pre-nursery and older.

So far, 24 preschoolers were reported to be taken ill with gastroenteritis symptoms and seven hospitalised. Four have been discharged and three are said to be in stable condition according to the Ministry of Health.

On Nov 30, Anglican Preschool Services (APS), which manages the preschool, confirmed there were three salmonella cases reported.

"Little Seeds Preschool's current priority is focusing on supporting the recovery and well-being of the affected individuals and working with MOH and ECDA to investigate the details of the situation," APS told CNA.

It added that the school was monitoring the status of the affected children and would stay in contact with the parents.

The staff would also be visiting the hospitalised children to provide care and support.