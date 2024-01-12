27-year-old suspected money mule to be charged

The man allegedly gave up control of his bank account to another person in March 2021.

A 27-year-old man is expected to be charged in court on Jan 12 on suspicion of acting as a money mule.

The man allegedly gave up control of his bank account to another person by handing over his Internet banking credentials and ATM card in March 2021, the police said in a statement on Jan 11.

Between April and June of 2021, he received $23,020 in total in his UOB bank account, the police said. The sum was traced to the proceeds of suspected fraud perpetrated overseas.

That May, the man allegedly accessed another person’s bank account and withdrew at least $8,980 and handed the cash to other people in Singapore.

The sum was also traced to the proceeds of suspected fraud perpetrated overseas.

The man is expected to be charged in court over various offences connected to money mule activities, which include facilitating unauthorised access to computer material.

If he is found guilty of possessing the sum suspected of being linked to criminal conduct, and is unable to justify how he got the money, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $150,000, or both.

If he is convicted of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police said it takes a serious stance against any person who may be involved in money laundering, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The police would like to remind members of the public that individuals will be held accountable if they allow their personal bank accounts to be used to receive and transfer monies found to be criminal proceeds,” added the police.

Singaporeans who receive or are asked to receive funds from unknown or dubious sources can contact the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness