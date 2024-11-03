 60 people evacuated after gas leak detected in Tanjong Pagar, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

60 people evacuated after gas leak detected in Tanjong Pagar

60 people evacuated after gas leak detected in Tanjong Pagar
The gas leak was detected at a construction site at the side of 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza on Nov 1.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
60 people evacuated after gas leak detected in Tanjong Pagar
The leakage was later fixed by gas technicians at the site, said the SCDF.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Sarah Koh for The Straits Times
Nov 03, 2024 08:01 am

About 60 people were evacuated after a gas leak occurred in Tanjong Pagar on Nov 1.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza at around 4.25pm on Nov 1.

The leak was detected at a construction site at the side of the building, and firefighters used a water jet to disperse the gas.

The leakage was later fixed by gas technicians at the site, said the SCDF.

As a precautionary measure, about 60 people were evacuated from the building and the affected construction site by police officers and the SCDF.

Mr Song Seng Wun, an eyewitness, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that affected shops in the vicinity were asked to close temporarily. Employees and children from a childcare centre nearby were also evacuated, and people had gathered outside the plaza, said the 64-year-old economist.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in New Bridge Road at 2.20pm.
Singapore

Pedestrian, 53, dies after getting hit by truck in Chinatown

Related Stories

Fire breaks out at battery recycling plant in Tuas

Man dies after his motorcycle skids in Tampines accident

3 taken to hospital in chain collision on SLE

There were no reported injuries, said the SCDF.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCDFpolice