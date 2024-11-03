60 people evacuated after gas leak detected in Tanjong Pagar

The leakage was later fixed by gas technicians at the site, said the SCDF.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza at around 4.25pm on Nov 1.

The leak was detected at a construction site at the side of the building, and firefighters used a water jet to disperse the gas.

The leakage was later fixed by gas technicians at the site, said the SCDF.

As a precautionary measure, about 60 people were evacuated from the building and the affected construction site by police officers and the SCDF.

Mr Song Seng Wun, an eyewitness, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that affected shops in the vicinity were asked to close temporarily. Employees and children from a childcare centre nearby were also evacuated, and people had gathered outside the plaza, said the 64-year-old economist.

There were no reported injuries, said the SCDF.