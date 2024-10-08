 3 men arrested for suspected loan shark harassment, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

3 men arrested for suspected loan shark harassment

The flat's door was splashed with brown paint and a debtor’s note was left behind.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
TNP
Oct 08, 2024 10:19 am

Three men aged between 20 and 27 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in loan shark harassment.

The police were alerted to loan shark harassment at about 2.40am on Oct 5.

The door of a flat at Circuit Road had been splashed with brown paint and there was also a debtor's note left on the doormat.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the three men and arrested them on Oct 7.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three men are believed to be involved in other cases of loan shark harassment.

Three mobile phones were seized as case exhibits.

Anyone found guilty of committing loan shark harassment can be fined $5000 and $50,000, jailed up to five years and given up to six strokes of the cane.

Police investigations are ongoing.

illegal moneylenderHARASSMENT

