Teen arrested for locking Chai Chee flat, leaving O$P$ note

A 17-year-old was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment, the police said in a statement.

The police were alerted to the case at a flat in Chai Chee Avenue on Mar 12 at 7am.

The gate of the unit was secured with a bicycle lock and a debtor's note was left behind.

Officers established the identity of the teen and arrested him on Mar 15.

A mobile phone was seized as a case exhibit and preliminary investigations revealed that the teen is believed to be involved in other cases of loanshark harassment.

Those found guilty of loanshark harassment can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, jailed for up to five years, and caned up to six strokes.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

Call the police at '999' or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.